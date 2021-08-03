Tokyo 2020: Elaine Thompson-Herah completes sprint 'double-double'

Thompson-Herah, the Rio 2016 Olympics 100M and 200M gold medallist who had led a Jamaica 1-2-3 to successfully defended her 100M title at Tokyo 2020 on Saturday (July 31), added the 200M gold to her kitty in the Japanese capital.

It was her record fourth individual gold as the Jamaican stormed home in a blistering time 21.53sec, her personal best.

Namibian youngster Christine Mboba won the silver (21.81) while the USA's Gabrielle Thomas settled for bronze (21.87).

Thompson-Herah's compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had to be contend with a fourth-place finish.

The 29-year-old, who had done a sprint double at Rio 2016, did an encore at Tokyo 2020 to put her rivals to shade and re-assert her supremacy as the undisputed queen of the track.

The double-defending champion, continued from where she had left off in the semifinals, where she had finished first and was quick to get off the blocks in the final with rivals struggling to match her pace.

Thompson-Herah built a lead off the bend which she never relinquished.

It looked as if Gabrielle and Fraser-Pryce would take the silver and bronze, but that duo were passed by a scorching finish over the final 20M from Namibian teenager Mboma who grabbed the silver.

By bettering her personal best of 21.53, the Jamaican has now become the second fastest woman in history at both the 100M and 200M.

Thompson-Herah's time was the second fastest in history after America's late Florence Griffith Joyner's world record of 21.34sec set at the drug-tarnished 1988 Seoul Olympics.

As well as becoming the first woman to claim a 100M-200M double-double, Thompson-Herah is the only female track and field athlete to win four individual Olympic gold medals.

It was a good comeback by Thompson-Herah, who had a disappointing outing at the 2019 Doha Athletics World Championships where she failed to win a medal in 100M and was forced to pull out prior to the semifinals with a nagging Achilles injury that had plagued her since 2018.

Incidentally it was her compatriot and long-time rival Fraser-Pryce who did a sprint double at the Qatari capital two years ago.