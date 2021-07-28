Tokyo 2020: Four stars to watch out for in athletics

A lot of action has been happening on the football and hockey grounds, in the swimming pool and at the boxing ring and gymnastics arena, among others.

Four sports -- karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing -- even made their Olympics debut at Tokyo 2020.

The biggest attraction of Tokyo 2020, or any Olympic Games for that matter -- the track and field events -- is all set to start on Friday (July 30).

Here myKhel.com looks at four stars who are sure to set the track ablaze with their sterling performances at the Japan's National Stadium, though this time they will not have the fans to cheer for them out due to the COVID-19 protocols.

Trayvon Bromell Bromell has already been anointed as Usain Bolt's successor in some circles. The American had reinforced his credentials as favourite for the yellow metal in teh blue riband events at the Tokyo 2020 after flying to victory in the men's 100M sprint at the recent Gateshead Diamond League. However his task would be easier said than done with South Africa's Akani Simbine, Canada's Andre de Grasse and Great Britains' Zharnel Hughes all in the mix. Mutaz Essa Barshim Bronze at London, silver at Rio, gold at Tokyo? The Qatari world high jump champion continues to make giant strides. His personal best of 2.43M in the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Brussels is the second-best jump of all times in world history. The 30-year-old is eyeing Cuba's Javier Sotomayor's long-standing record of 2.45M set at the IAAF Salamanca Grand Prix meet in Spain in 1992 and Tokyo would be the perfect stage Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce The Jamaican is juggling being the fastest woman alive with motherhood as she bids for a third 100M Olympics gold. The 34-year-old is set for good battle at Tokyo 2020 with compatriot Elaine Thompson-Herah and Great Britain's 200M world champion Dina Asher-Smith. Sydney McLaughlin The American, who recently broke the 400M hurdles record when she won the US Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon in 51.90sec, becoming the first woman to finish the event in under 52sec has set her eyes firmly on an Olympic gold. Reigning Olympic and world champion Dalilah Muhammad, her chief rival, stands between her and the top of the podium.