Tokyo 2020: Kolkata's iconic Howrah Bridge lit up in Olympic colours to cheer on Indian athletes

Indian athletes at Olympic village: Mixed reviews for Indian food, no daily housekeeping, hot water needed

To honour the Indian athletes, who are set to vie for the prestigious medals, the historic bridge in Kolkata was lit up on Monday. The Olympics, set to get underway on July 23, is set to unfold amidst a lot of anxiety due to the coronavirus pandemic.

India will see sportspersons participating in 18 disciplines, including Archery, Athletics, Boxing, Badminton, Equestrian, Fencing, Golf, Gymnastics, Hockey, Judo, Rowing, Shooting, Sailing, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Weightlifting and Wrestling.

#Watch | West Bengal: Howrah Bridge in Kolkata illuminated to boost up the morale of Indian contingent participating in Tokyo Olympics pic.twitter.com/D2OlXvCmpK — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

India will witness 127 athletes taking part in the Tokyo Games. This is India's biggest-ever contingent in any Olympics. The Indian shuttlers have already begun training in Tokyo. The athletes were accorded a grand send off by sports minister Anurag Thakur at the Delhi airport.

Shuttlers PV Sindhu and Sai Praneeth are among the athletes who have begun training in Tokyo. The Olympics which is set to get underway on July 23 will end on August 8. The quadrennial event will be closed to fans due to the rising covid 19 cases in Tokyo.

(With input from agencies)