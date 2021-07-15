Tokyo 2020: Team USA's Beal enters COVID protocols ahead of Olympics

Tokyo, July 15: Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal may be out of the Tokyo Olympics after entering the health and safety protocols at Team USA's camp in Las Vegas.
USA Basketball announced that a player had enter the protocols although they did not identify who, although he has widely been reported as Beal.
The Wizards guard played 30 minutes in Tuesday's 108-80 win over Argentina and was joint top scorer with 17 points, while he started both defeats to Australia and Nigeria.
“A member of the USA Basketball Men’s National Team has been placed under USA Basketball’s health and safety protocols,” the federation wrote in Wednesday's statement.
Beal could still be replaced in Team USA's final 12-member team for the Tokyo Olympics.
USA have further exhibition games against Australia and Spain, before departing for Tokyo on Monday with the first Olympics game against France on July 25.
