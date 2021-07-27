English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Tokyo Olympics: 10M Air pistol mixed: India's Saurabh-Manu, Abhishek-Yeshaswini pairs exit

By
Saurabh Chaudhary
Saurabh Chaudhary

Tokyo, July 27: India pair of Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker failed to qualify for the medal match in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event after finishing the Qualification stage 2 at the seventh spot here at the Asaka Shooting - 10m Range.

Chaudhary and Bhaker shot a total of 380 in Qualification stage 2 and hence they bowed out of the Olympics in the mixed event.

The top two in the Qualification stage 2 contest for the gold medal, while the third and fourth-placed teams contest for the bronze medal.

Saurabh shot a total of 96 in his first series of Qualification stage 2 while Manu shot 92 and they were positioned at eighth place by the end of series 1.

In series 2, Saurabh shot 98 while Bhaker finished with 94, but it was not enough to help them secure a place in either of the medal matches.

Earlier, Saurabh and Manu Bhaker had progressed to Qualification stage 2 of the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event after registering a total score of 582 in Qualification stage 1.

Abhishek Verma and Yeshaswini Deswal ended 17th in Qualification Round 1.

Comments

MORE TOKYO 2020 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Tokyo 2020 | Djokovic on course
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, July 27, 2021, 7:24 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 27, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments