Tokyo Olympics, Athletics: Full schedule in Indian time and Indians athletes in action

Athletics, which is the biggest attraction of Tokyo 2020, or any Olympic Games for that matter - the track and field events - is all set to start on Friday (July 30).

There are 48 medals in total up for grabs across the men's and women's disciplines, and Tokyo Olympics will see one more event than the Rio 2016 Games with the addition of a mixed relay event.

Tokyo 2020: Four stars to watch out for in athletics

There will be many athletes from across the globe taking part in different events with likes of Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith, USA's Sydney McLaughlin, Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim and USA's Trayvon Bromell being some of the athletes to watch out during the Games.

India too will see a 25 member team take to field led by emerging javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh, who have raised hopes of good outcome this time around, while the 4x400 mixed relay, that makes its debut at the Games, will also see an Indian team, that finished third at the World Athletics Championships in 2019.

Meanwhile, KT Irfan, the first Indian athlete to qualify for the 2020 Olympics will also be part of the team that also features India's sprint ace Dutee Chand, who is set for her second Olympic appearance.

Here myKhel takes a look at the Indian track and field athletes along with the full schedule of Tokyo 2020 Athletics in Indian time:

Indian Track and Field Athletes in Tokyo 2020

Men's 20km race walking: KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar and Rahul Rohilla

Men's 50km race walking: Gurpreet Singh

Women's 20km race walking: Bhawna Jat and Priyanka Goswami

Men's 3000m steeplechase: Avinash Sable

Men's long jump: Murali Sreeshankar

Men's 400m hurdles: MP Jabir

Men's javelin throw: Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh

Women's javelin throw: Annu Rani,

Men's shot put: Tajinderpal Singh Toor

Women's 100m and 200m: Dutee Chand

Women's discus throw: Kamalpreet Kaur and Seema Punia

4x400 Mixed Relay: Sarthak Bhambri, Alex Antony, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan and Dhanalakshmi Sekar

Men's 4x400m Relay: Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv and Noah Nirmal Tom

Tokyo Olympics Athletics Schedule with timings in IST

Women's 100m

Prelims - July 30 - from 5:30 AM

Heats - July 30 - from 8:45 AM

Semi-finals - July 31 - from 3:45 PM

Finals - July 31 - 6:20 PM

Men's 100m

Prelims - July 31 - from 8:05 AM

Heats - July 31 - from 4:15 PM

Semi-finals - August 1 - from 3:45 PM

Finals - August 1 - 6:20 PM

Women's 200m

Heats - August 2 - from 7 AM

Semi-finals - August 2 - from 3:55 PM

Finals - August 3 - 6:20 PM

Men's 200m

Heats - August 3 - from 7:35 AM

Semi-finals - August 3 - from 5:20 PM

Finals - August 4 - 6:25 PM

Women's 400m

Heats - August 3 - from 6:15 AM

Semi-finals - August 4 - from 4 PM

Finals - August 6 - 6:05 PM

Men's 400m

Heats - August 1 - from 7:15 AM

Semi-finals - August 2 - from 4:35 PM

Finals - August 5 - 5:30 PM

Women's 800m

Heats - July 30 - from 6:55 AM

Semi-finals - July 31 - from 5:20 PM

Finals - August 3 - 5:55 PM

Men's 400m

Heats - July 31 - from 6:20 AM

Semi-finals - August 1 - from 4:55 PM

Finals - August 4 - 5:35 PM

Women's 1500m

Heats - August 2 - from 6:05 AM

Semi-finals - August 4 - from 3:30 PM

Finals - August 6 - 6:20 PM

Men's 1500m

Heats - August 3 - from 5:35 AM

Semi-finals - August 5 - from 4:30 PM

Finals - August 7 - 5:10 PM

Women's 5000m

Heats - July 30 - from 3:30 PM

Finals - August 2 - 6:10 PM

Men's 5000m

Heats - August 3 - from 4:30 PM

Finals - August 6 - 5:30 PM

Women's 10,000m

August 7 - 4:15 PM

Men's 10,000m

July 30 - 5 PM

Women's 100m Hurdles

Heats - July 31 - from 7:15 AM

Semi-finals - August 1 - from 4:15 PM

Finals - August 2 - 8:20 AM

Men's 110m Hurdles

Heats - August 3 - from 3:40 PM

Semi-finals - August 4 - from 7:30 AM

Finals - August 5 - 8:25 AM

Women's 400m Hurdles

Heats - July 31 - from 5:30 AM

Semi-finals - August 2 - from 5:05 PM

Finals - August 4 - 8 AM

Men's 400m Hurdles

Heats - July 30 - from 8:05 AM

Semi-finals - August 1 - from 5:35 PM

Finals - August 3 - 8:50 AM

Women's 3000m Steeplechase

Heats - August 1 - from 6:10 AM

Finals - August 4 - 4:30 PM

Men's 3000m Steeplechase

Heats - July 30 - from 6 AM

Finals - August 2 - 5:45 PM

Women's 4x100m Relay

Heats - August 5 - from 6:30 AM

Finals - August 6 - 7 PM

Men's 4x100m Relay

Heats - August 5 - from 8 AM

Finals - August 6 - 7:20 PM

Women's 4x400m Relay

Heats - August 5 - from 3:55 PM

Finals - August 7 - 6 PM

Men's 4x400m Relay

Heats - August 6 - from 4:55 PM

Finals - August 7 - 7:20 PM

Mixed 4x400m Relay

Heats - July 30 - from 4:30 PM

Finals - July 31 - 6:05 PM

Women's Marathon

August 7 - 3:30 AM

Men's Marathon

August 8 - 3:30 AM

Women's 20km Race Walk

August 6 - 1 PM

Men's 20km Race Walk

August 5 - 1 PM

Men's 50km Race Walk

August 6 - 2 AM

Women's Long Jump

Qualifying - August 1 - from 6:20 AM

Finals - August 3 - 7:20 AM

Men's Long Jump

Qualifying - July 31 - from 3:40 PM

Finals - August 2 - 6:50 AM

Women's Triple Jump

Qualifying - July 30 - from 3:35 PM

Finals - August 1 - 4:45 PM

Men's Triple Jump

Qualifying - August 3 - from 5:30 AM

Finals - August 5 - 7:30 AM

Women's High Jump

Qualifying - August 5 - from 5:40 AM

Finals - August 7 - 6:05 PM

Men's High Jump

Qualifying - July 30 - from 5:45 AM

Finals - August 1 - 3:40 PM

Women's Pole Vault

Qualifying - August 2 - from 3:50 PM

Finals - August 5 - 3:50 PM

Men's Pole Vault

Qualifying - July 31 - from 6:10 AM

Finals - August 3 - 3:50 PM

Women's Shot Put

Qualifying - July 30 - from 3:55 PM

Finals - August 1 - 7:05 AM

Men's Shot Put

Qualifying - August 3 - from 3:45 PM

Finals - August 5 - 7:35 AM

Women's Discus Throw

Qualifying - July 31 - from 6 AM

Finals - August 2 - 4:30 PM

Men's Discus Throw

Qualifying - July 30 - from 6:15 AM

Finals - July 31 - 4:45 PM

Women's Javelin Throw

Qualifying - August 3 - from 5:50 AM

Finals - August 6 - 5:20 PM

Men's Javelin Throw

Qualifying - August 4 - from 5:35 AM

Finals - August 7 - 4:30 PM

Women's Hammer Throw

Qualifying - August 1 - from 5:40 AM

Finals - August 3 - 5:05 PM

Men's Hammer Throw

Qualifying - August 2 - from 5:30 AM

Finals - August 4 - 4:45 PM

Women's Heptathlon and Men's Decathlon

August 4 to August 5