Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony: Bajrang Punia to be India's flag-bearer; Time in IST, Live Streaming Info

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra bagged a gold to become the first-ever track-and-field athlete in over a hundred years for India and made the country proud at the grandest stage.

While star wrestler Bajrang Punia bagged a bronze medal on day 16 of the multi-nation sporting event. Punia will return from Tokyo with a bronze medal on his Olympic debut after outwitting Daulet Niyazbekov in the men's freestyle 65kg play-off and he will be India's flag-bearer at the closing ceremony on Sunday (August 8).

Tokyo 2020: In land of rising sun, India basks in Neeraj Chopra's golden glow; records best-ever Olympics

Indian men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh - who led the team to their first podium finish in 41 overs as they clinched a bronze medal - and six-time boxing champion MC Mary Kom were the flag bearers for India in the opening ceremony.

With Bajrang's medal, Indian wrestlers have matched their best performance at the Olympics by earning two podium finishes. Ravi Dahiya had won an inspiring silver medal in the 57kg category. At the 2012 London Games, Sushil Kumar had won a silver and Yogeshwar Dutt returned with a bronze.

Golfer Aditi Ashok came agonisingly close to winning a medal on the final day of action as she finished fourth in the women's category and missed the podium by a whisker.

Neeraj Chopra emerged as the biggest success story for India from Tokyo Olympics as he created history by becoming only the second man from the country to bag an individual gold after Abhinav Bindra. Team India finish Tokyo Olympics with one gold, two silver, and four bronze medals.

The closing ceremony will also transition the Games from Tokyo in 2021 to Paris in 2024.

Here's all you need to know about the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony:

Time: 4:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Olympic Stadium

Live telecast and live streaming information: Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network and DD National. The event will be live streaming on Sony LIV and Jio TV. You can also catch live updates via MyKhel.