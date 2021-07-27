Tokyo Olympics, India Schedule Day 6: Archers search for redemption as Sindhu, Pooja eye progress

Now, the Indians will hope for a better outing on Wednesday (July 28), when Archers return for individual eliminators and world champion shuttler PV Sindhu takes to the court for the second game of her Tokyo 2020 campaign in group play stage.

While Sindhu eyes a second win and qualification to the next round of the women's singles event, her compatriot B Sai Praneeth, who lost his opener, will look to bounce back when he returns to action for men's singles event.

The Archers have been underwhelming so far, reaching no further than the quarter-finals in both the men's team and mixed team events.

However, a trio of Indian archers will have a chance for redemption on Wednesday (July 28) when they take to Yumenoshima Park Archery Field for individual elimination round in men's and women's event respectively.

Apart from that, there will be Indian interest in hockey, when Indian women's team search for their first win in Tokyo 2020, while Boxer Pooja Rani will be in action in the round of 16 women's middleweight bout. The rowers and sailors will also be involved.

Here myKhel compiles the schedule for India on day 6 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with timings in IST:

Archery

Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round

• Tarundeep Rai vs Oleksei Hunbin - 7.31 AM (if qualified 1/16 Elimination Round - 8.10 AM)

• Pravin Jadhav vs Galsan Bazarzhapov - 12.30 PM (if qualified 1/16 Elimination Round - 1.22 PM)

Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round

• Deepika Kumar vs Karma Bhu - 2.14 PM (if qualified 1/16 Elimination Round - 2.43 PM)

Badminton

Women's Singles Group Play

• PV Sindhu vs Cheung Ngan Yi - 7.30 AM

Men's Singles Group Play

• B Sai Praneeth vs Mark Caljouw - 2.30 PM

Boxing

Women's Middleweight Round of 16

• Pooja Rani vs Ichrak Chaib - 2.33 PM

Hockey

Women's Pool Match

• India Women vs Great Britain Women - 6.30 AM

Rowing

Men's lightweight double sculls

• Arun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh - Semifinals A/B 2 - 8 AM

Sailing

Kelapanda Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar - Men's Skiffer 49er Opening Series

• Race 02 - 8.35 AM

• Race 03 - 9.30 AM

• Race 04 - 10.25 AM