Tokyo Olympics may be delayed again

By
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics looks like a non-starter as of now.

Bengaluru, July 20: There seems to be few takers for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics going ahead as per schedule with hardly one in four people in Japan keen on seeing the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic delayed Games being held next year, as per a a latest telephonic survey conducted by the local Kyodo News agency.

Only 23.9 per cent of respondents in the three-day nationwide poll said they wanted to see the 2020 Games held next year, with most backing either further delay or a cancellation.

The survey found 36.4 per cent of respondents back a further delay of the Games, while 33.7 think the flagship event should be cancelled altogether.

Most of those backing a delay or cancellation said they simply did not believe the pandemic could be contained in time for the Games, now scheduled to open on July 23, 2021.

A separate survey carried out over the weekend by the Asahi Shimbun newspaper found 33 per cent of respondents backed holding the Games next year, with 61 per cent supporting another postponement or cancellation.

Tokyo 2020 was postponed in March as the coronavirus spread across the globe, marking the worst disruption to the Olympics since two editions were cancelled during World War II.

The nationwide polls echo a separate survey carried out last month of Tokyo residents, which found just over half of respondents backed either further delay or cancellation.

Tokyo Olympics could be postponed further

Japanese and Olympic officials have made clear that a further postponement is not on the table.

But concerns are rising in Japan about a new wave of infections, with the capital Tokyo registering record numbers of daily new cases in recent days.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said recently the Tokyo Olympics could be "a unique milestone for the entire world" noting they "will be the first worldwide gathering after coronavirus."

But Bach warned that the unprecedented health situation meant multiple scenarios were being considered in planning the format for Tokyo.

Tokyo Olympics: Its either 2021 or never, warns IOC chief Thomas Bach

He said the scenario of holding the Games without spectators was one that had been examined, although he stressed that he was opposed to the idea.

The survey obtained responses from 1,045 people.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Story first published: Monday, July 20, 2020, 15:07 [IST]
