English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Tokyo Olympics: Pooja Rani enters middleweight quarterfinals with easy win

By
Pooja Rani
Pooja Rani

Tokyo, July 28: Boxer Pooja Rani (75kg) stormed into the quarterfinals of the women's middleweight (69-75kg) category in the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Ichrak Chaib of Algeria in the Round of 16 here at the Kokugikan Arena. Rani defeated Chaib 5-0 on Wednesday (July 28).

Rani took the first round comprehensively as all judges voted in her favour. The Indian pugilist continued from where she left off and she took the match quite comprehensively, not allowing Chaib to come back in the following next two rounds.

On Tuesday, Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) had stormed into the quarterfinals of the women's welterweight (69- 75kg) category in the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Nadine Apetz of Germany in the Round of 16 here at the Kokugikan Arena.

On Sunday, Mary Kom had stormed into the Round of 16 of women's flyweight (48-51 kg) category after defeating Miguelina Garcia of the Dominican Republic in the round of 32. Mary Kom defeated Miguelina 4-1.

Comments

MORE TOKYO 2020 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Read more about: tokyo 2020 india algeria boxing
Story first published: Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 15:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 28, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments