Tokyo Olympics: Seven heaven for history-maker McKeon, as Dressel makes it a five-star showing

Dressel ends the Tokyo Olympics with a fantastic haul of five gold medals, while McKeon leaves with seven medals to punch her name in the history books.

Robert Finke also made it a long-distance double for the United States in the men's 1500 metres freestyle.

Here's a round-up of Sunday's action as we bid farewell to the pool for another Games.

MCKEON ENTERS THE HISTORY BOOKS

It was a special day for McKeon who won two races in the pool on Sunday, taking her individual tally at Tokyo 2020 to four golds and seven in total.

McKeon started with a blistering win in the women's 50m freestyle, pulling ahead of Sarah Sjostrom in the final 25m to touch home in an Olympic-record time of 23.81.

Things would get better for one of the stars of the pool when she was part of the Australia team to take out the 4x100m medley.

McKeon becomes the most decorated Australian Olympian of all time at a single Games, while the seven she has collected matches the haul of gymnast Maria Gorokhovskaya at Helsinki in 1952 – the most of any woman in one Olympics. Her 10 Olympic medals overall is also a new Australian best.

FIVE STAR SHOWING FOR DRESSEL

Much like McKeon, Dressel has been a star attraction over the past week in Tokyo and the American made sure he went out in style adding two more golds to make it five across the week.

He finished top of the podium in the men's 50m free with an Olympic record of 21.07, the sixth fastest of all time. Dressel now owns three of the six quickest times in history.

And a fifth arrived in a barnstorming men's 4x100m medley, in which Dressel swam the fastest butterfly split in history (49.03) to help the United States to a world record time of 3:26.78, holding off a flying Great Britain quartet that included Adam Peaty and Duncan Scott.

America has won that particular event every time it has entered dating back to 1960 – only not doing so in 1980 when they boycotted the Games.

THERE'S SOME-FINKE ABOUT BOBBY

Finke followed up his win in the 800m freestyle by doubling up in the 1500m race, doing so with an astonishing finish.

The best four in the class - Finke, Florian Wellbrock, Mykhailo Romanchuk and Gregorio Paltrinieri - jostled for supremacy, but an astounding 25.78 off the last 50m from Finke won the day.

His time of 14:39.65 represents a new personal best and edged him into the top 10 quickest of all time.

