Tokyo Olympics: What to look out for on August 3

After surfing, skateboarding and 3x3 basketball, climbing will take centre stage at 17:00 local time with the men's speed qualification.

The men's bouldering qualification and lead qualification also take place on Tuesday ahead of Thursday's final, with the women's qualification events beginning in between.

However, in a somewhat controversial move, the three disciplines are merged into one medal event in Tokyo under the umbrella of sport climbing.

The Czech Republic's Adam Ondra is one of 20 athletes contesting a men's event he will enter as favourite, given that he is the top-ranking climber in the world.

Stats Perform has taken a look at what the second Tuesday of the Tokyo Olympics has to offer, with just six more days of competition left.

BILES EXPECTED TO RETURN

After withdrawing from the vault, uneven bars and floor competition, plus the team and all-around finals, Biles is set to compete in the women's beam on Tuesday.

The United States gymnast has battled what has been referred to as "the twisties" and prioritised her own mental health over competing for medals in Tokyo.

But Biles has been included on the list of participants for the beam event along with compatriot Suni Lee and has a chance to add to her four gold medals from five years ago.

She won bronze in this competition in Rio and qualified for the eight-woman final this time around on the opening weekend of the Games, prior to stepping away from action.

The men's parallel bars and men's horizontal bars finals also take place, but there is no doubt which event will dominate the headlines, regardless of how Biles performs.

We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both! — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 2, 2021

THOMPSON-HERAH SEEKING ANOTHER FAMOUS WIN

There has already been plenty of drama at the Olympic Stadium over the past four days and more of the same can be expected in Tuesday's six medal events.

That includes the conclusion of the much-anticipated women's 200 metres race, which will take place without Shericka Jackson.

Jamaica's Jackson claimed bronze in the women's 100m event but failed to qualify for the final of the 200m after blundering in qualifying by easing up and finishing fourth.

Reigning world champion Dina Asher-Smith did not even have the opportunity to take part in the heats, meanwhile, due to a niggling hamstring injury that also curtailed the Briton's 100m hopes.

Namibia's Christine Mboma heads into the final on a high after breaking the under-20 world record for a second time in a day en route to finishing second in her semi-final.

Defending 200m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah finished first in that semi and will be eager to add to the gold she won in the 100m.

The women's 800m, long jump and hammer finals also take place on Tuesday, alongside the men's 400m hurdles and pole vault.

MORE BOXING GOLD ON THE LINE

It may not have been how Pat McCormack envisaged it, having been handed a bye to the final after Aidan Walsh withdrew with an ankle injury.

But the British fighter now has a chance to win another boxing crown for his country, although the masterful Cuban Roniel Iglesias stands in his way in the welterweight gold medal bout.

Four-time Olympian and two-time medallist Iglesias outclassed Andrei Zamkovoi in the other semi-final and will only have gold in his sight at Kokugikan Arena.

Either way, a new nation will reign supreme in the 69kg division. Kazakhstan claimed welterweight gold at every Olympics dating back to 2004 prior to this year's Games.

The other final scheduled for Tuesday is in the women's featherweight category as Filipina boxer Nesthy Petecio seeks revenge against Japan's Sena Irie.

Home favourite Irie denied Petecio an Olympics berth when they met in pre-tournament qualifying, but the latter secured a spot based on her Olympic Boxing Task Force ranking and has made the most of her second chance.

The Games aren't over yet but they would not be possible without you! A huge thank you to our incredible Olympic volunteers at #Tokyo2020!

Arigato gozaimasu!#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/MWM2I8XKYC — Olympics (@Olympics) August 2, 2021

WANG LOOKING TO DOUBLE UP

Three-time Olympic medallist Patrick Hausding failing to advance from the men's 3m springboard qualifying was a big story on Monday.

Wang Zongyuan led the way in the preliminary stages with an impressive third dive helping the Chinese teenager to a score of 531.30.

Having won gold in the synchronised event last week, Wang is out to become the first male diver since 2000 to triumph across both disciplines.