Tokyo Olympics: What to look out for on August 4

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah became the first woman in history to retain both 100m and 200m Olympic titles when she stormed home over the longer distance on Tuesday, after Norway's Karsten Warholm demolished the men's 400m hurdles world record en route to gold.

Next up it is the turn of the men in the 200m, with Andre de Grasse the fastest qualifier after five sprinters went under 20 seconds in the semi-finals, while three of the four fastest women of all time will duel it out over the 10 hurdles and a full lap in pursuit of glory.

There are further medals up for grabs in the boxing ring and at the velodrome and here, Stats Perform takes a look at some of the day 12 highlights.

GOLD AT LAST FOR DE GRASSE?

De Grasse is more than familiar with the sprint podium at major championships, but his Canadian national record of 19.73s on Tuesday (August 3) suggested he might finally be able to ascend to the elusive top step.

In this meet's 100m final, the 26-year-old made it back-to-back bronze medals in the shorter Olympic sprint event, having taken silver in the 200m at Rio 2016.

There was another bronze in the 2019 World Championships in the 100m, where he took silver behind Noah Lyles over 200m.

Lyles and his compatriots Kenny Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton could be the men to deny De Grasse on this occasion. Bednarek came in second behind the fastest qualifier in the last semi-final, clocking 19.83, while the prodigiously talented 17-year-old Knighton went through the tape at 20.02 to win the first semi with ominous ease.

In the women's 400m hurdles, United States duo Dalilah Muhammad and Sydney McLaughlin will deliver the next instalment of their world-record trading rivalry, although Dutch youngster Femke Bol has been in sparkling form this season and could spring a surprise at the expense of the two modern greats.

Elsewhere, the heptathlon gets underway, with a battle anticipated between world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson and reigning Olympic champion Nafi Thiam. There are also finals in the men's hammer, women's 3000m steeplechase and the men's 800m, where Kenya's Ferguson Rotich will start as favourite.

WHITTAKER LOOKING TO EVEN THE SCORE

Tuesday's welterweight boxing final pitted Great Britain's Pat McCormack against Roniel Iglesias, with the veteran Cuban storming to a masterful triumph to claim a second gold in his fourth Games.

Light-heavyweight Ben Whittaker has a shot at revenge of sorts in Wednesday's 81kg final, as another Team GB member faced with Cuban excellence in the form of Arlen Lopez.

Whittaker claimed a split-decision win over Russian knockout artist Imam Khataev in the semi-finals but will once again have his work cut out against the switch-hitting Lopez, who has stepped up in weight after winning the middleweight crown at Rio 2016.

There are a pair of mouthwatering semi-finals at super-heavyweight, with Whittaker's team-mate Frazer Clarke taking on gold medal favourite Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan, while USA hope Richard Torrez Jr faces Kazakhstan's Kamshybek Kunkabayev.

| QUOTE: “It’s massive for me. It’s massive for GB Boxing, for the team and family. That one’s for them and hopefully it’s made them proud. "It’s great to have another medal for the team. We’re doing fantastic."@BigFrazeBoxer pic.twitter.com/E7qnGCLrz8 — GB Boxing (@gbboxing) August 1, 2021

KORDA SISTER ACT AT KASUMIGASEKI

New world number one Nelly Korda will look to make it an Olympic golf double for the United States when the women's competition tees off at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Korda's sister Jessica is also part of a field that features all three medallists from Rio 2016.

On a course where Xander Schauffele prevailed in the men's event on Sunday, reigning champion Inbee Park is among the favourites, while 2016 runner-up Lydia Ko could also be in contention.

The Seoul-born New Zealander was midway through her second spell as world number one five years ago but then tumbled down the rankings before the lockdown gave her the chance to decisively tweak her game, under the watchful eye of Tiger Woods' former coach Sean Foley.

RECORD MAN KENNY BEGINS LATEST GOLD BID

Jason Kenny became Great Britain's most decorated Olympian of all time when he was part of the trio who took silver behind world champions the Netherlands in the men's team sprint on Tuesday (August 3).

It was the 33-year-old's eighth Olympic medal and he will start his quest to win a third consecutive title in the men's sprint when qualifying begins at the Izu Velodrome.

The centrepiece of the day on the track is the men's team pursuit, with Denmark and Italy facing off for gold.

Denmark's campaign has been laced with controversy so far.

They progressed after a dominant semi-final performance against Great Britain that was marred by Frederik Madsen careering into opponent Charlie Tanfield.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) ruled Denmark should progress after half an hour of deliberation and that flashpoint came after complaints over the Scandinavian team's use of shin tape and undervests to improve aerodynamics during qualifying.

The UCI ruled that the equipment could not be used for the rest of the competition but elected not to disqualify Denmark.