Tommy Fleetwood Excited For Opportunity To Secure First PGA Title At Tour Championship

Tommy Fleetwood is eager to seize the chance to claim his first PGA title at the Tour Championship. Sharing the lead with Russell Henley, Fleetwood shot a 63 in the second round at East Lake, Atlanta. He achieved eight birdies on Friday, setting a clubhouse target of 13 under par. Henley matched this score by finishing with consecutive birdies.

Fleetwood has achieved 30 top-five finishes without securing a PGA Tour victory, marking the highest number for any player in four decades. Despite this, he remains optimistic about eventually winning if he continues to stay competitive. "I actually feel like I've played very well when I have led the tournaments and been in contention," he said. "It's just I might not have got things right at the end. It's not like I've crashed and burned. It's just that I've not quite finished things off."

Fleetwood believes that consistent contention leads to victories, stating, "The people that win the most are the guys that are in contention the most, and then they keep winning, of course." He is determined to maintain his presence in competitive situations and relishes the excitement of being in contention. "I keep going. I love the buzz when I am in contention, and I'm just excited for the opportunity again."

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy is six shots behind at seven under par, sharing seventh place with Shane Lowry after scoring 67 in round two. Although McIlroy desires a higher position on the leaderboard, he feels more confident than during last week's BMW Championship where he tied for 12th place.

Reflecting on his performance, McIlroy noted improvements despite missed opportunities: "I felt like I hit the ball pretty well [on Friday]. I just didn't take advantage of that good ball-striking." He started strong but struggled to capitalise on his chances throughout the round.

McIlroy acknowledged some positives from his play: "[There are] some positives. I'm a few shots further behind than I'd like going into the weekend, but pleased with the improvements that I've made from last week." His focus remains on building upon these advancements as he heads into upcoming rounds.

Both Fleetwood and McIlroy aim to improve their standings as they continue through this season-ending event. Their performances reflect determination and resilience as they strive for success on one of golf's biggest stages.