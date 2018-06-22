Fleetwood flounders as Gros takes Pulheim lead

Fleetwood produced a record-equalling final-round 63 to surge into contention on the final day at Shinnecock Hills, the Englishman finishing two over and just one shot behind eventual champion Brooks Koepka.

His best performance at a major will have felt a long way away in Germany, though, as he carded a 74 to sit tied for 58th on two over.

Four birdies may have adorned his card, but as many bogeys halted his progress and a double at the seventh saw him tumble down the leaderboard.

Fleetwood – the highest-ranked player this week – was not the only big name to struggle, with Sergio Garcia and Thomas Pieters also over par after round one.

Only 22 players will start Friday in red figures, with Frenchman Gros leading the way after a 68 that was spoiled only by a dropped shot at the 16th.

Seb Gros opened with a 79 here in 2016 Today? 68 and outright leader pic.twitter.com/8vnCz6t8HL — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) June 21, 2018

His advantage is just a solitary stroke, with Aaron Rai, Henric Sturehed, Scott Jamieson and Jorge Campillo sitting at three under.