English

Fleetwood flounders as Gros takes Pulheim lead

Posted By:
Tommy Fleetwood
Tommy Fleetwood failed to repeat his US Open heroics

Munich, June 22: Tommy Fleetwood came back down to earth with a bump at the BMW International Open on Thursday, the US Open runner-up toiling in Pulheim as Sebastien Gros claimed an early lead.

Fleetwood produced a record-equalling final-round 63 to surge into contention on the final day at Shinnecock Hills, the Englishman finishing two over and just one shot behind eventual champion Brooks Koepka.

His best performance at a major will have felt a long way away in Germany, though, as he carded a 74 to sit tied for 58th on two over.

Four birdies may have adorned his card, but as many bogeys halted his progress and a double at the seventh saw him tumble down the leaderboard.

Fleetwood – the highest-ranked player this week – was not the only big name to struggle, with Sergio Garcia and Thomas Pieters also over par after round one.

Only 22 players will start Friday in red figures, with Frenchman Gros leading the way after a 68 that was spoiled only by a dropped shot at the 16th.

His advantage is just a solitary stroke, with Aaron Rai, Henric Sturehed, Scott Jamieson and Jorge Campillo sitting at three under.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, June 22, 2018, 0:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 22, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue