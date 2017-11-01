Top 5 highest-paid athletes and their mansions

Bengaluru, November 1: Their ambition and skill level is sky-high. When they are in the count, the cheers in the stadium is the loudest. These are millionaires, billionaires who sweat in sports to earn big bucks. Considering both the salary/winnings of the athlete along with the endorsement deals, here are the top 5 highest-paid athletes according to Forbes in the year 2017 and the mega satellite view of their must check out mansions.

Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James, Lionel Messi, Roger Federer and Kevin Durant takes the first five spot on Forbes list of highest-paid athletes in the year 2017. Certainly, they live to leave mark on the bigger picture; speaking of which, let's take a satellite view of their mansions/houses.

#5 Kevin Durant: $60.6 million

American professional basketball player, Kevin Durant, plays for the Golden State Warriors of the National Basketball Association and with salary/bonuses worth $26.6 million and endorsements of $34 million, he ranked fifth on the list of highest-paid athletes in Forbes.

Kevin's house in Oakland has five-bedroom, five-bathroom and with the 6,000-square-foot ultra-modern pad property, it features many floors to ceiling windows, providing picturesque views of Oakland, San Francisco Bay, and the San Francisco skyline.

#4 Roger Federer: $64 million

Swiss professional tennis player, Roger Federer, winner of 19 Grand Slam titles (singles), currently ranks world No. 2 in men's singles tennis. With the prize money of $6 million and endorsements of $58 million, he ranks fourth on the list of highest-paid athletes in Forbes.

Federer almost spent over $10 million on his residence in Wollerau next to Lake Zurich and it has 6.5 bedrooms with a bashed modern look. It features large balconies looking onto the Lake Zurich.

#3 Lionel Messi: $80 million

Argentine professional footballer, Lionel Messi, plays for Spanish club FC Barcelona and the Argentina national team. With the salary/bonuses of $53 million and endorsements of $27 million, he achieved the third rank on the list of highest-paid athletes in Forbes.

Messi extended his home in the large estate. In this adjacent villa, as one can see, the grounds also include a small-sized football pitch for his practice.

#2 LeBron James: $86.2 million

American professional basketball player, LeBron Raymone James, AKA King James, plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers of the National Basketball Association. He secured the second spot on the list of highest-paid athletes in Forbes as of 2017, with salary/bonuses of $31.2 million and endorsements of $55 million.

This 30,000 Sq. Ft., $9.2 Million Mansion of Lebron James, has 19 rooms, with six bedrooms. It also features a recording studio, sports activities bar, aquarium, a two-lane bowling alley, casino, theater, barbershop and more.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo: $93 million

Portuguese professional footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, plays for Spanish club Real Madrid and the Portugal national team. He ranks right on the top, on the list of highest-paid athletes in Forbes as of 2017, with the salary/bonuses of $58 million and endorsements worth $35 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo's house in La Finca possesses an area of 8.600 ft² and the price was said to be $6.2 million. As one could expect, backyard has swimming pool and football pitch.