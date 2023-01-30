TOPS development athlete Yashaswini all geared up for her third Khelo India Youth Games

Yashaswini, who considers India's legendary table tennis player Manika Batra as her role model, will have the additional responsibility of motivating grassroots players while not losing focus on her own performance as well in this edition of the games.

The presence of players like Yashaswini, who won the mixed doubles gold at the Asian Junior Youth Championships in Laos with Payas Jain in September last year, adds to the importance and quality of competition at the Khelo India Youth games as they not only inspire grassroot athletes but also give them a tough competition.

Yashaswini first participated in the third Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati and won a bronze medal. She could not win a medal in Panchkula but this time she is all set to change the color of her medal.

Yashaswini who will play singles and doubles with Angya Manjunath said, "I am completely focused this time and will give my best to win the medal."

Yashaswini, who recently won a gold medal in the UTT National Ranking Championship with Delhi's Payas Jain, described the Khelo India Youth Games as extremely useful for the players. Yashaswini said, "This is the best platform because international level infrastructure is available here. Also, since the best players of India play here, the level of competition here is also very good."

Yashaswini, who has won medals in many international events, has said that after the Khelo India Youth Games, she will move from under-19 to the senior category and that is why she has set some goals for herself and wants to achieve them in the coming times.

Yashaswini who hails from Bengaluru said, "My main focus will be to work on my skills and strength. I want to improve in these two areas and prepare myself for the senior level. I like Manika Batra as a player because we both have similar playing styles. I have met her once and was very impressed by her personality."

Khelo India Youth Games 2022 Madhya Pradesh will start from 30th January 2023 and Table Tennis will be hosted in Indore at the Abhay Prashal Indoor Hall.

This time around over 5000 athletes from 36 states and union territories are participating to compete in 27 sports in the Khelo India Youth Games.

Source: Media Release