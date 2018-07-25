English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Hopefully everyone can just behave - Thomas, Froome react to stage-16 protests

Posted By: OPTA
Team Skys Geraint Thomas (right) in action at Tour de France
Team Sky's Geraint Thomas (right) in action at Tour de France

Paris, July 25: Geraint Thomas was among the Tour de France riders whose stage 16 was disrupted by protesters on Tuesday (July 24) and the Team Sky man hopes the remainder of the race will pass without incident.

Inside the opening 30 kilometres of the 218km route from Carcassone to Bagneres-de-Luchon, a group of farmers attempted to block the road with hay bales, seemingly in response to the French government's plans to reduce the number of areas that are set to receive agricultural subsidies.

Police opted to use pepper spray to disperse the trouble-makers, but the breeze blew the gas back in the direction of the peloton, causing much of the field to require medical attention while the race was neutralised for a short period.

Riders were competing again within five kilometres, Julian Alaphilippe eventually claiming victory after capitalising on Adam Yates' late crash while Thomas retained his advantage of one minute and 39 seconds over Sky team-mate Chris Froome in the general classification.

This year's Tour has already seen the likes of Froome targeted by fans, and Thomas hopes there will be no further problems over the closing stages.

"I think it's hard when it's just on the open roads, it's not a closed stadium so it's a lot harder," he said.

"The police and ASO are doing the best they can I suppose. We don't feel unsafe, it's just unfortunate sometimes but I think everyone is doing the best they can. Hopefully everyone can just behave."

"I just sprayed some water in the eyes and water in the face," added Froome.

"My throat, nose and eyes were burning afterwards, but I think quite a lot of riders were in a similar situation so I think we were all grateful for the temporary neutralisation just to have a couple of kilometres to clear our eyes, nose and throat out and then the race continued again.

"Thankfully the effects didn't last long but temporarily everything was stinging and burning. It wore off pretty quickly."

Tour director Christian Prudhomme called on spectators to behave themselves, given the already dangerous nature of the event - evidenced by Philippe Gilbert's crash when leading on Tuesday that ultimately led to the Quick-Step Floors man withdrawing from the race.

"Being a cyclist is a really tough job," Prudhomme said. "We saw that with the Philippe Gilbert crash. They take risks every day.

"There is really nothing we can do with , but we are just really disappointed. Maybe we should've sensed there was going to be danger and maybe we should've acted quicker. people should respect the riders and respect the race."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sri Lanka won by 199 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 2:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 25, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue