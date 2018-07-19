Denis Ten, Olympic medallist in figure skating, stabbed to death

News agency Kazinform reports Ten's death was the result of an attack in Almaty.

The 25-year-old won bronze in the men's singles in Sochi in 2014.

"Denis Ten was a great athlete and a great ambassador for his sport," said Bach.

"A warm personality and a charming man. Such a tragedy to lose him at such a young age."

Kazakhstan’s first Olympic medalist, Denis Ten, has tragically passed away following an attack in Almaty. Our thoughts are with his loved ones in this terrible time.https://t.co/9iocWrXrhM pic.twitter.com/7qLNf8BzLD — In The Loop (@InTheLoPodcast) July 19, 2018

A statement from Timur Kulibayev, president of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan, read: "On behalf of myself, on behalf of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan and the entire sports community of our country, I express my most sincere condolences on the untimely death of your son Denis Ten.

"It is a truly big loss for all of us - who knew, loved and admired the talent and creativity of the young figure skater.

"Throughout his sports career, Denis was an example of determination and strength of spirit, who at such a young age managed to stand at the origins of the entire national figure skating.

"Today Kazakhstan lost its outstanding champion. We mourn with you.

"The bright memory of Denis Ten will always be in the hearts of all Kazakhstani people."

Ten also bagged a silver medal in the 2013 World Championships as well as a bronze in the 2015 Worlds. He finished 27th in the Winter Olympics this year after a battle with injuries.

"Denis Ten was an incredible figure skater, the legend of our sport, our pride," Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, Kazakhstan's minister of culture and sport, was quoted as saying. "This is an unthinkable tragedy and irreparable loss."

Denis Ten passed away from blood lose after he was stabbed by thieves in the freaking center of the city in the freaking middle of the day.



A man I adored. A man whose shows I've never missed. A man I was proud of. A man I supported. A man I loved.



My heart's just broken. — 칠♡니 옆에 쏠라 (@igot_markedby7) July 19, 2018

Adam Rippon, a figure skater from the United States, also posted his condolences on Twitter. "My skating friend passed away today. He was so kind to everyone and a huge inspiration to me and so many other people. Murdered in the streets of Kazakhstan. Denis, thank you for showing us how to be a champion. Your time with us was way too short. Love you forever," read the tweet.

