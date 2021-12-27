Trinity Gaming join hands with Chemin Esports to help their athletes achieve maximum potential

Chemin Esports which came into existence in 2020 and in a short span of time has been one of the leading BGMI & Free Fire teams in the country. Their Free Fire lineup crowned winners in Esportz Premier Series'21 and grabbed the third spot in Esports Premier League 2021, whereas their BGMI team came second in Skyesports Mobile Open.

Both the lineups are invited for the next official tournament i.e. Free Fire Pro League India 2021 and BGIS. This partnership will aim to offer concrete career opportunities and will focus to ensure sustained revenue for the esports athletes & gaming content creators through Trinity's efficient talent management services.

Sharing the excitement on the latest partnership, Abhishek Aggarwal, Co-Founder & CEO of Trinity Gaming, said: "We are excited about our latest association with Chemin esports. Our aim is to add more value to our mission to provide strength and help talented esports athletes and content creators to sustain themselves. We are here to offer them a stabilised career in gaming.

"Chemin Esports is a young platform with ace professionalism and shares our vision, the key component why this collaboration will bring more positive impact on the esports segment. We are sure the association would only favour our common purpose."

Chemin which means 'Path' in French was established with the aim to provide a platform for content creators, gamers and athletes and help them with opportunities. Trinity Gaming and Chemin Esports, together, plan to create different IPs primarily including tournaments and collaborative marketing initiatives and supporting the young esports talents to thrive.

This joint initiative will also enable gaming content creators to collaborate with popular endemic and non-endemic brands.

"We at Chemin esports aim to help esports athletes, Trinity Gaming being a pioneer in the gaming talent management sector will lead to expansion of the ideas, content and future IPs. We are happy to be joining hands with Trinity Gaming and will soon be coming up with great concepts and ideations both in the gaming and esports sectors of the industry," said Ishan Verma, Co-Founder, Chemin Esports.

Since 2019, Trinity has been the pioneer in the ecosystem of esports to strengthen the young creators in this segment. Currently, Trinity Gaming manages more than 250 top content creators in India, who specialise as entertainers and influencers for the gaming ecosystem, like Dynamo, who recently hit the 10 million subscribers, Godnixon, Antaryami and Alpha Clasher.

They are proudly serving some of India's largest channels and brands. Trinity is also the official gaming partner of Facebook and responsible for the Facebook Gaming Partner Program in the Indian Region.

Source: Media Release