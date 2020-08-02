English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Surging Merritt takes lead at Barracuda Championship

By Sacha Pisani

California, August 2: Troy Merritt earned a three-point lead following the third round of the Barracuda Championship.

Merritt surged to the top of the leaderboard thanks to his 14-point performance at the PGA Tour tournament, which uses the Modified Stableford format.

With all eyes on the star-studded WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, two-time PGA Tour champion and last year's runner-up Merritt starred in Truckee, California on Saturday.

Merritt's eight birdies and two bogeys saw the American move to 33 points through 54 holes, ahead of Emiliano Grillo and Maverick McNealy.

Robert Streb is on 28 points, while overnight leader Kyle Stanley (22) plummeted to a share of 10th position.

More PGA TOUR News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: NAP 3 - 1 LAZ
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: pga tour golf california
Story first published: Sunday, August 2, 2020, 8:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 2, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue