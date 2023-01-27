TTFI extends support to WTT Star Contender Goa; top paddlers to participate in event starting February 27

The event gets underway from February 27 to March 5, 2023, at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium.

TTFI will work with WTT, Stupa Analytics and the Government of Goa in ensuring the smooth conduct of the event, a first for India.

Sharing his views on the Star Contender event, Mr Kamlesh Mehta, Secretary General of TTFI said that the event would benefit all concerned, especially the players, fans and followers of the sport.

"We are glad to be a part of this event and are excited to play our role in such a world-class event. TTFI also has future plans to bring many more international events to India to provide exposure and experience to the abundant talents available in the country. We are glad that Stupa has taken the first step towards it," said Mr Kamlesh Mehta.

"We are delighted to be associated with WTT as the Supporting Partner and the newly-elected body is game for it. I welcome all the players and delegates to the event and I extend my congratulations to WTT, Stupa and the Government of Goa," said Ms Meghna Ahlawat, President of TTFI.

WTT Series is the official professional Table Tennis series of events, with the world's best players facing each other in various category tournaments throughout the year.

Four Grand Smashes in a tour year, being the ultimate prize to win. Six Star Contender events in a tour year pits 48 men and 48 women in the respective single's main draws, with the top 30 world ranks eligible to play, four among whom will compulsorily have to be in the world's top 20.

Speaking about the partnership of WTT with TTFI Matt Pound, Managing Director, WTT said, "The goal of WTT events is not only to showcase the world's best players in a high-level setting, but also inspire the next generation of superstars. To do this, all stakeholders need to be working in unison to ensure that we maximise the potential of the event in India for future generations. This is why a strong relationship with TTFI is crucial to ensure that the grassroots is being activated around the event and this event is being used as a vehicle for holistic table tennis growth in India."

Tournament host Megha Gambhir, Co-Founder and CEO Stupa Analytics, expressing her views on the partnership with TTFI said, "We are delighted to have TTFI as our partner for WTT Star Contender Goa. While we are deeply passionate about sports, technology, data and media, we feel such events will take Indian Table Tennis to a completely next level and with the support of the parent body of the sport in India, we can conduct more such major events in the country, successfully."

The WTT Star Contender Goa 2023, is poised to be the perfect catalyst for the millions of Table Tennis fans as well as upcoming players in the country, who have up till now been yearning to see the best in the world live in action and the top Indian players taking them on.

India has been growing as the next big market for sports and with the increasing popularity of Indian Table Tennis Stars, the game is sure to catch the imagination of fans who view it at home as well as reach every corner of India.

World-class high-quality gameplay and excitement can be expected from the seven-day extravaganza, which will have 200+ world-ranked athletes and 500+ elite coaches participating, besides global WTT staff.

Source: Media Release