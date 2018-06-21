Tvesa keeps lead; Seher shoots superb 71 in Hero WPG Tour

Steady Tvesa takes the first round lead in seventh leg of Hero WPG Tour



Her total of 148 was two shots clear of second placed amateur Seher Atwal (71), whose card was the first sub-par score of the event, and Amandeep Drall (77). Both Seher and Amandeep are 6-over 150.

Smriti Mehra (75) and Asian Games-bound amateur Ridhima Dilawari (76) were tied-4th at 151, while Gursimar Badwal (81) was sixth at 154. Neha Tripathi (76), amateur Pranavi Urs (80), Afshan Fatima (78) and Anisha Padukone (84) occupied the seventh to 10th places.

Tvesa, who has come into her own this season with a string of Top-3 finishes including one win, opened with a double bogey and followed that with a bogey on second. She had a birdie on par-5 third but bogeys on Par-5 fifth and Par-4 seventh meant she was 4-over through seven holes. She managed to calm herself and played the remaining 11 holes in even par with one birdie on 12th and a bogey on 14th.

Amateur Seher played an excellent round with nine straight pars on front nine, followed by birdies on 10th and 12th. A bogey on the tough Par-4 14th saw her drop the only shot of the day and she finished with four more pars.

If Tvesa had a rough start, Amandeep was in greater trouble with a bogey on first and double bogeys on next two holes to be 5-over for three holes. One birdie and two more bogeys in the remaining 15 holes saw her finish at 77, but she hung on to the Tied-2nd spot.

Smriti Mehra had three birdies on the more challenging front nine against two bogeys. On the back nine she had a double on tenth, bogey on 11th and another bogey on 15th for a round of 75. Smriti’s 75 was the next best to Seher’s 71 in the second round.

Amateur Ridhima Dilawari carded 76 but was still Tied-4th with Smriti. Gursimar had a bad day with 81 and Neha struggled to four bogeys on front nine and two more on back nine against two birdies in her 76 as she was seventh.

Source: WGAI Release