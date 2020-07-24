English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Fury's probably following me around - Joshua on heavyweights' Marbella encounter

By Dom Farrell
Anthony Joshua

London, July 24: Anthony Joshua joked heavyweight rival Tyson Fury "blew his cover" through the pair's chance meeting in Marbella last week.

Photographs of unified IBF, WBA and WBO champion Joshua talking to WBC king Fury as the latter passed him in a car at the Spanish resort again set tongues wagging over a long-mooted meeting in the ring.

Fury must first come through a third encounter with American knockout artist Deontay Wilder, who he dethroned spectacularly in February, while Joshua has an obligation to IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev, who he was slated to meet in June at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Joshua acknowledged a fight with Fury has to happen in the near future and poked some gentle fun at his fellow Briton.

"It's only right that me and him will bump heads soon. We're going to put on a great show for the British public, the world public," Joshua said.

"It's going to be a massive fight. I'm looking forward to it.

"What was cheeky about the situation [in Marbella] was he couldn't even get out of the car and offer me a drink.

"I don't know how he saw me because I had my mask on, my hat on and everything.

"He's obviously got his eye on me. He's probably following me around, he blew his cover!

"All respect to him. He was with his wife as well, all respect to her. They're a humble family."

Joshua attended a Black Lives Matter rally in his hometown of Watford on crutches last month, although he reported encouraging progress from a knee complaint.

"I think you saw I bumped into Tyson Fury last week. I'm on my feet, I'm going for my 10,000 steps," he added.

"I'm in the gym, I'm standing up, I'm smashing the heavy bag, smashing the bag. The knee's good."

More ANTHONY JOSHUA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2020 from Sept 19 to Nov 8: Brijesh
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, July 24, 2020, 13:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 24, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue