UFC 223: Holloway vs. Khabib TV schedule and fight card

The headliner may not be the most anticipated one, but an injury forced the change. That was not the only talking point this week as former lightweight champion Conor McGregor caused chaos which led to several fights being cancelled.

After a freak injury to Tony Ferguson, the main event now sees Khabib Nurmagomedov take on Max Holloway with the UFC lightweight title on the line.

New main event👇@BlessedMMA will replace Tony Ferguson to fight @TeamKhabib for the UFC Lightweight title👊#UFC223 pic.twitter.com/42Twi35QQA — UFC India (@UFCIndia) April 2, 2018

Holloway, the reigning featherweight champion, has stepped in at just six days notice and can become only the second man to hold world titles in two weight divisions at the same time, after McGregor.

McGregor and his team unexpectedly appeared at the press conference venue and threw multiple objects at a tour bus. The bus had fighters for UFC 223 on board which included Rose Namajunas, Al Iaquinta, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Ray Borg and Michael Chiesa as well as Nurmagomedov and his manager. Hence, it led to bouts being cancelled.

UFC released a statement following the incident, "Thursday afternoon, following the UFC 223 media day at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, an incident in the facility injured two athletes on Saturday's card, forcing them to be pulled from the event."

"Lightweight Michael Chiesa, who received several facial cuts, was deemed unfit to fight by the New York State Athletic Commission and the medical team, and he was removed from his bout against Anthony Pettis."

"Flyweight Ray Borg, who was scheduled to face Brandon Moreno, was deemed unfit to fight as well due to multiple corneal abrasions."

"Also removed from the card was the featherweight bout between Artem Lobov and Alex Caceres due to Lobov's involvement in the incident."

Regarding the event progression the promotion added: "UFC 223 will proceed as scheduled with 10 bouts. Moving to the Pay-Per-View main card is the featherweight bout between Zabit Magomedsharipov and Kyle Bochniak."

The rematch that needed to happen.



We are just 4 days away from #UFC223 pic.twitter.com/UoEOdZz2qi — UFC India (@UFCIndia) April 4, 2018

In the co-main event, Women's strawweight champion Namajunas puts her belt on the line against Joanna Jedrzejczyk in a rematch from November last year where Rose knocked out Joanna for the title.

When and where is UFC 223?

The event is on Saturday (April 7) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

How to watch UFC 223 main card and prelims in India?

Sony Network will show the main card live from 7.30 AM on Sunday (April 8), while the preliminary card can be streamed via Fight Pass from 3.45 AM on Sunday (April 8).

BOOM!!!!!! We got Khabib vs The Champ Max Holloway for the 155lb title this Saturday in Brooklyn New York!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/quvI3UqGXh — Dana White (@danawhite) April 1, 2018

Check out the scheduled fight card of UFC 223:

Main Card

1. Lightweight title bout: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Max Holloway

2. Women's Strawweight title bout: Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk

3. Featherweight bout: Renato Moicano vs. Calvin Kattar

4. Featherweight bout: Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Kyle Bochniak

5. Lightweight bout: Al Iaquinta vs. Paul Felder

Preliminary Card

1. Women's Strawweight bout: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Felice Herrig

2. Lightweight bout: Joe Lauzon vs. Chris Gruetzemacher

3. Women's Flyweight bout: Bec Rawlings vs. Ashlee Evans-Smith

4. Lightweight bout: Evan Dunham vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier

5. Light Heavyweight bout: Devin Clark vs. Mike Rodriguez