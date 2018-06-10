UFC 225 results: Whittaker takes split to retain title; Covington wins interim belt

Whittaker took down Romero by split decision in an all-out war that had the Australian on the brink of defeat each of the last three rounds.

The first two rounds Whittaker outworked Romero and took them relatively easily, but everything changed in the third when the 'Soldier of God' clipped the Australian and got him off-kilter. Amazingly though, Whittaker was able to survive and landed some good shots of his own. Romero won the round, but getting through it was huge for Whittaker.

Romero stunned Whittaker in the fourth, but the Australian very well could have won the round on points. Then in the fifth, Romero knocked Whittaker down and had him seconds from finished. But in the end, it was Whittaker who survived and took the win via split decision with scores of 47-48, 48-47 and 48-47.

Even if he had lost, Whittaker would have retained the title as Romero failed to make weight which made him ineligible to win the title. That said, the split decision may have been controversial as Romero deserved to win the bout and the crowd also jeered while Bruce Buffer announced the winner.

In the co-main event, the UFC's self-proclaimed villain, Colby Covington outworked Rafael dos Anjos silenced the United Center with agression and dominance throughout the five rounds to claim the interim UFC welterweight title. Covington with that decision win took his streak to six.

After an even contest which made dos Anjos defend Covington's wrestling through the five rounds was meted with , Covington celebrated, while dos Anjos looked a little frustrated at the bell, and the judges scored the fight 49-46, 48-47 and 48-47 in Covington's favour.

In the main card opener, Phil "CM Punk" Brooks showed fight for three rounds, but his skills didn't match up with those of Mike Jackson, who took scores of 30-26 on all three cards to win via unanimous decision. The former WWE Superstar is 0-2 in the UFC after that defeat.

Next up, Tai Tuivasa kept his MMA and UFC career record perfect after surviving a stiff challenge from former champ Andrei Arlovski to take a decision win with trio of 29-28 scores in a heavyweight bout.

Later, former champ Holly Holm defeated UFC newcomer Megan Anderson via a decision win with scores of 30-27, 30-26 and 30-26 in a women's featherweight bout.

Earlier on the preliminary card, there were five of eight stoppage wins with Curtis Blaydes' technical knock out of Alistar Overeem topping the list. While, Carla Esparza, Mirsad Bektic and Sergio Pettis earned split decision wins over Claudia Gadelha, Ricardo Lamas and Joseph Benavidez respectively.

As for the other stoppage wins, Charles Oliveira choked Clay Guida to win via first round submission. Chris De La Rocha knocked out Rashad Coulter in the second round of a heavyweightbout, while Anthony Smith and Dan Ige picked up first round knock outs against Rashad Evans and Mike Santiago.

Check out the final results of UFC 225:

Main Card

1. Middleweight bout: Robert Whittaker defeated Yoel Romero by split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)

2. Interim Welterweight title bout: Colby Covington defeated Rafael dos Anjos by via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47)

3. Women's Featherweight bout: Holly Holm defeated Megan Anderson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

4. Heavyweight bout: Tai Tuivasa defeated Andre Arlovski by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

5. Welterweight bout: Mike Jackson defeated CM Punk by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Preliminary Card

1. Heavyweight bout: Curtis Blaydes defeated Alistair Overeem by TKO (elbows) - Round 3, 2:56

2. Women's Strawweight bout: Carla Esparza defeated Claudia Gadelha by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

3. Featherweight bout: Mirsad Bektic defeated Ricardo Lamas by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

4. Heavyweight bout: Chris De La Rocha defeated Rashad Coulter by TKO (punches) - Round 2, 3:53

5. Light Heavyweight bout: Anthony Smith defeated Rashad Evans by knockout (knee) - Round 1, 0:53

6. Flyweight bout: Sergio Pettis defeated Joseph Benavidez by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

7. Lightweight bout: Charles Oliveira defeated Clay Guida by submission (guillotine choke) - Round 1, 2:18

8. Featherweight bout: Dan Ige defeated Mike Santiago by TKO (punches) - Round 1, 0:50