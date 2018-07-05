Featherweight champion Holloway pulls out of UFC 226

Holloway has been forced to withdraw from consecutive fights since he retaining the featherweight belt on December 2 against Jose Aldo, missing UFC 222 with an ankle injury and UFC 223 due to complications with his weight cut.

And although Holloway is still listed on the UFC's card for Saturday's event, a statement released by his team to multiple media outlets revealed he will again be absent.

The 26-year-old was rushed to hospital earlier in the week and continues to show signs of an issue, with further testing now set to take place.

"Max's team and UFC staff noticed Max was not normal since late last week. This became obvious to many watching his interviews and public appearances the past few days," the statement read.

"He was showing concussion-like symptoms before he even started his weight cut and was rushed to the ER on Monday where they admitted him overnight. Initial scans seemed okay, and he was released Tuesday afternoon, but symptoms still continued.

"Max fought with his team to continue with the fight. He showed some improvement over the next day but was still showing obvious symptoms.

"After open workouts, he crashed and was very hard to wake up. When he did, he had flashing vision and slurred speech.

"He is now back in the ER for further tests."

