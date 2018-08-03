UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 fight card, preview and TV schedule

The event features two title fight rematches with the bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw defending the belt against Cody Garbrandt in the headliner, while the co-headliner is between flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo.

The main event is a rematch of friends turned foes, Dillashaw and Garbrandt, who last fought in the co-main event of UFC 217, where the Viper won the title. Their last meeting in November 2017 was the last time the pair stepped foot in the Octagon. So, it has been close to a year since they fought.

In the co-main event, flyweight king Johnson meets Olympic gold medalist Cejudo, who he met at UFC 197 and successfully defended the title, which he clinched back in 2012 at UFC 152. The Mighty Mouse last fought in October last year at UFC 216, where he submitted Ray Borg and ultimately broke the record for most successful title defenses (11).

Borg, meanwhile, was on a two-fight win streak before he met Johnson and hasn't stepped foot in the Octagon since. However, he was scheduled to meet Brandon Moreno earlier this year, but was forced to pull out due to injury caused by Conor McGregor's Brooklyn bus attack.

Also on the card is a tasty, featherweight matchup between perennial contender Cub Swanson and the dangerous Renato Moicano. While, Poly Viana takes on JJ Aldrich in a women's strawweight bout to round off the main card bouts.

Although UFC 227 lacks star power, the card is loaded with several entertaining fights, making it a must watch. The preliminary card features Batamweights like Pedro Munhoz, Marlon Vera and Ricardo Ramos.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 227:

When and where is UFC 227 happening?

The event takes place at Staples Center, Los Angeles, California on Saturday (August 4).

Due to time difference the event will happen on Sunday (August 5) morning in India.

How to watch UFC 227 in India?

Sony TEN 2 will show the main card live in India on Sunday (August 5) from 7.30 AM IST, while the preliminary card can be streamed earlier via UFC Fight pass from 4 AM IST.

Check out the scheduled fight card of UFC 227:

Main Card

1. Bantamweight title bout: TJ Dillashaw vs Cody Garbrandt

2. Flyweight title bout: Demetrious Johnson vs Henry Cejudo

3. Middleweight bout: Thiago Santos vs Kevin Holland

4. Women's Strawweight bout: Polyana Viana vs JJ Aldrich

5. Featherweight bout: Cub Swanson vs Renato Moicano

Preliminary Card

1. Bantamweight bout: Pedro Munoz vs Brett Johns

2. Bantamweight bout: Ricky Simon vs Benito Lopez

3. Bantamweight bout: Ricardo Ramos vs Kyung Ho Kang

4. Featherweight bout: Matt Sayles vs Sheymon Moraes

5. Flyweight bout: Jose Torres vs Alex Perez

6. Women's Strawweight bout: Danielle Taylor vs Zhang Weili

7. Bantamweight bout: Marlon Vera vs Wuliji Buren