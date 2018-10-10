UFC 230: Cormier vs Lewis to headline event; Poirier pulls out

The bout will be the first between the two at the event which takes place next month at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

Cormier, who holds the UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight titles, last fought Stipe Miocic to claim the heavyweight belt at UFC 226 in July. Meanwhile, Lewis is set for a quick turnaround after rallying to knock out Alexander Volkov on Saturday (October 6).

NYC, we have your MAIN EVENT!



The HW strap is on the line as 🏆🏆 @DC_MMA faces off against @TheBeast_UFC at #UFC230. pic.twitter.com/Ltvka3j4H6 — UFC (@ufc) October 9, 2018

There could be a slight alteration to the card as the injury bug has come back to bite the UFC yet again.

Earlier without a main event, the fight card also had a lightweight fight between Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier slated for the co-main event, but that fight could be scrapped now after Poirier pulled out due to injury on October 10. Diaz, however, will remain on the card until a replacement is found.

No comment from Nate Diaz right now. As first reported by @bokamotoESPN, his UFC 230 fight versus Dustin Poirier is off after Poirier recently suffered an injury. No word on if he’ll remain on the card. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 10, 2018

Meanwhile, the previously speculated women's flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk will be moved back to UFC 231 at Toronto in December after the announcement of the UFC 230 main event, according to White.

Also on the card are three middleweight bouts of top calibre featuring the likes of Luke Rockhold, David Branch, Derrick Brunson, Chris Weidman, Ronald Souza and Israel Adessanya.

This is how the UFC 230 card currently stands

Heavyweight title bout: Daniel Cormier (c) vs. Derrick Lewis

Lightweight bout: Nate Diaz vs. TBD

Middleweight bout: Luke Rockhold vs. Chris Weidman

Middleweight bout: Ronaldo Souza vs. David Branch

Middleweight bout: Derek Brunson vs. Israel Adesanya

Featherweight bout: Jason Knight vs. Jordan Rinaldi

Welterweight bout: Lyman Good vs. Sultan Aliev

Bantamweight bout: Brian Kelleher vs. Domingo Pilarte

Lightweight bout: Matt Frevola vs. Lando Vannata

Middleweight bout: Karl Roberson vs. Jack Marshman

Featherweight bout: Julio Arce vs. Sheymon Moraes

Featherweight bout: Shane Burgos vs. Kurt Holobaugh

(With inputs from Agencies)