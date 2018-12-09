UFC 231 results: Holloway stops Ortega to retain FW title, Shevchenko wins flyweight title

Holloway (20-3), in action for the first time in more than a year, was impressive against the gutsy Ortega, before a doctor's stoppage ended the bout in Toronto.

Ortega showed plenty of heart, but it seemed only a matter of time before Holloway would secure his victory.

Holloway landed multiple blows to Ortega's face and it appeared that all the damage caused to the latter's eye led to the stoppage. With that win, Holloway added to his twelve fight winning streak and also snapped Ortega's undefeated run in MMA.

In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko claimed the vacant women's flyweight championship with a unanimous-decision win over Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Both women shared even strikes, but it was Bullet Valentina's takedowns which helped her earn a trio of 49-46 scores to win her second bout in the flyweight division.

Also on the main card, Gunnar Nelson earned a second-round submission win over Alex Oliviera, Hakeem Dawodu enjoyed a split-decision win over Kyle Bochniak in their featherweight contest, while Thiago Santos knocked out Jimi Manuwa in the second round of their fight.

Thiago Santos is a BAD MAN!



Earlier in the prelims, Aleksandar Rakic, Dhiego Lima and Carlos Diego Ferreira earned knockout wins, while Nina Ansaroff, Jessica Eye, Elias Theodorou, Gilbert Burns and Brad Katona picked up decision wins.

Here is the final results of UFC 231:

Main Card

1. Featherweight title bout: Max Holloway defeated Brian Ortega by TKO (doctor's stoppage) - Round 4, 5:00

2. Women's Flyweight title bout: Valentina Shevchenko defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)

3. Welterweight bout: Gunnar Nelson defeated Alex Oliveira by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 4:17

4. Featherweight bout: Hakeem Dawodu defeated Kyle Bochniak by split decision (28-29, 30-27, 30-27)

5. Light Heavyweight bout: Thiago Santos defeated Jimi Manuwa by knockout (punch) - Round 2, 0:41

Preliminary Card

1. Women's Strawweight bout: Nina Ansaroff defeated Claudia Gadelha by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

2. Women's Flyweight bout: Jessica Eye defeated Katlyn Chookagian by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

3. Middleweight bout: Elias Theodorou defeated Eryk Anders by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

4. Lightweight bout: Gilbert Burns defeated Olivier Aubin-Mercier by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

5. Light Heavyweight bout: Aleksandar Rakic defeated Devin Clark by TKO (punches) - Round 1, 4:05

6. Bantamweight bout: Brad Katona defeated Matthew Lopez by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

7. Welterweight bout: Dhiego Lima defeated Chad Laprise by knockout (punch) - Round 1, 1:37

8. Lightweight bout: Carlos Diego Ferreira defeated Kyle Nelson by TKO (punches) - Round 2, 1:23

