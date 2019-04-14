English

UFC 236 results: Poirier tops Holloway; Adesanya outworks Gastelum

By
Dustin Poirier (left) outlasted Max Holloway to claim interim lightweight title at UFC 236 (Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Atlanta, April 14: Dustin Poirier topped Max Holloway to claim UFC's interim lightweight title in the main event of UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2 which took place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday (April 13).

Poirier waited a long time to get his first UFC title shot, but he made the most of the moment by outlasting current featherweight champion Holloway in an action-packed classic which went the distance.

With scores even heading into the final round, Poirier was able to dodge Holloway's strikes and land few of his own to earn three scores of 49-46 in the end to walk away with the title. He will next face Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title unifiaction bout.

In the co-main event, Israel Adesanya claimed the UFC's interim middleweight tile in a classic five-round thriller with Kelvin Gastelum in one of the best fights in recent memory.

The score was tied two rounds apiece entering the final round, and Adesanya rose to the occasion. He dropped Gastelum multiple times in the fifth, but Gastelum's durability and unwillingness to give up prevented a stoppage.

In the end, Adesanya was awarded the decision win and the interim title with scores of 48-46 across the board. The Last Stylebender will next face Robert Whittaker later this year for the undisputed title.

Also on the main card, Khalil Rountree earned a one-sided decision win against Eryk Anders with a trio of 30-26 scores in a light heavyweight bout. Dwight Grant took a split decision against Alan Jouban in a welterweight bout.

Meanwhile, in the main card opener, Nikita Krylov put Ovince Saint Preux to sleep to earn a submission win in the second round of a light heavyweight bout.

Earlier in the preliminary card, Matt Frevola, Max Griffin, Belal Muhammad, Montel Jackson and Poliana Botelho picked up decision wins, while Alexandre Pantoja, Khalid Taha and Brandon Davis earned stoppage wins.

Here are the final results of UFC 236:

Main Card

1. Lightweight interim title bout: Dustin Poirier defeated Max Holloway by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)

2. Middleweight interim title bout: Israel Adesanya defeated Kelvin Gastelum by unanimous decision (48-46, 48-46, 48-46)

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Khalil Rountree defeated Eryk Anders by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

4. Welterweight bout: Dwight Grant defeated Alan Jouban by split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)

5. Light Heavyweight bout: Nikita Krylov defeated Ovince Saint Preux by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 2:30

Preliminary Card

1. Lightweight bout: Matt Frevola defeated Jalin Turner by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

2. Flyweight bout: Alexandre Pantoja defeated Wilson Reis by TKO (punches) - Round 1, 2:58

3. Welterweight bout: Max Griffin defeated Zelim Imadaev by majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28)

4. Bantamweight bout: Khalid Taha defeated Boston Salmon by TKO (punches) - Round 1, 0:25

5. Welterweight bout: Belal Muhammad defeated Curtis Millender by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 30-26)

6. Bantamweight bout: Montel Jackson defeated Andre Soukhamthath by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)

7. Women's Flyweight bout: Poliana Botelho defeated Lauren Mueller by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

8. Bantamweight bout: Brandon Davis defeated Randy Costa by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 1:12

    Story first published: Sunday, April 14, 2019, 11:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 14, 2019

