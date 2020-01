UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy - How and When To Watch

"The Notorious" Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon for the first time in more than a year to take on the legend Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on January 18. The bout is McGregor's first since his title challenge at UFC 229, whereas Cerrone is coming off three 'Fight of the Night' bouts in 2019.

Elsewhere on the main card, former UFC champions Anthony "Showtime" Pettis and Holly "The Preacher's Daughter" Holm look to reestablish themselves at the top of their divisions.

On the prelims, rising star Maycee "The Future" Barber gets her first top-10 test in veteran Roxanne "The Happy Warrior" Modafferi, and a pair of hard-hitting featherweights square off when "Super" Sodiq Yusuff puts his undefeated UFC record on the line against Andre "Touchy" Fili.

See below to find out how and when to watch and purchase UFC 246.

UNITED STATES

Pay-Per-View: 10pm/7pm ETPT on ESPN+

Prelims: 8pm/5pm ETPT on ESPN

Early Prelims: 6:15pm/3:15pm ETPT on FIGHT PASS

AUSTRALIA

PPV: 2pm/11am AEDT/AWST (Sunday) on FIGHT PASS

Prelims: 12pm/9am AEDT/AWST (Sunday) on FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 10:15am/7:15am AEDT/AWST (Sunday) on FIGHT PASS

BRAZIL

PPV: 12am BRT (Sunday) on Combate

Prelims: 8:15pm BRT on Combate

CANADA

PPV: 10pm/7pm ETPT on FIGHT PASS

Prelims: 8pm/5pm ETPT on FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 6:15pm/3:15pm ETPT on FIGHT PASS

DENMARK

PPV: 4am CET (Sunday) on Viaplay

Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on Viaplay

Early Prelims: 12:15am CET (Sunday) on FIGHT PASS

FINLAND

PPV: 5am EET (Sunday) on Viaplay

Prelims: 3am EET (Sunday) on Viaplay

Early Prelims: 1:15am EET (Sunday) on FIGHT PASS

FRANCE

PPV: 4am CET (Sunday) on FIGHT PASS

Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 12:15am CET (Sunday) on FIGHT PASS

GERMANY

PPV: 4am CET (Sunday) on FIGHT PASS

Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 12:15am CET (Sunday) on FIGHT PASS

INDIA

Main Card: 8.30am IST (Sunday) on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi)

Live Stream: Sony LIV

Prelims: 5am IST (Sunday) on Fight Pass

ITALY

PPV: 4am CET (Sunday) on FIGHT PASS

Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 12:15am CET (Sunday) on FIGHT PASS

LATIN AMERICA

PPV: 9pm CST on FIGHT PASS

Prelims: 7pm CST on FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 5:15pm CST on FIGHT PASS

NEW ZEALAND

PPV: 4pm NZDT (Sunday) on FIGHT PASS

Prelims: 2pm NZDT (Sunday) on FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 12:15pm NZDT (Sunday) on FIGHT PASS

NORWAY

PPV: 4am CET (Sunday) on Viaplay

Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on Viaplay

Early Prelims: 12:15am CET (Sunday) on FIGHT PASS

RUSSIA

PPV: 6am MSK (Sunday) on FIGHT PASS

Prelims: 4am MSK (Sunday) on FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 2:15am MSK (Sunday) on FIGHT PASS

SWEDEN

PPV: 4am CET (Sunday) on Viaplay

Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on Viaplay

Early Prelims: 12:15am CET (Sunday) on FIGHT PASS

UNITED KINGDOM

PPV: 3am GMT (Sunday) on BT Sport

Prelims: 1am GMT (Sunday) on FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 11:15pm GMT on FIGHT PASS

Source: Press Release