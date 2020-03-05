UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero preview, fight card, timings, TV and live streaming info

|
Date, Time, Fight Location and Telecast Information
When and where does UFC 248 take place?
The event takes place on Saturday (March 7) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
When will UFC 248 be shown in India?
Due to time difference, the event will be shown on Sunday (March 8) in India.
What time does UFC 248 start?
The preliminary card starts at 5 AM IST (March 8); 11.30 PM GMT (March 7); 3.30 PM Local Time (March 7). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 8.30 AM IST (March 8); 3 AM GMT (March 8); 7 PM Local Time (March 7).
Where and how to watch UFC 248?
The event will stream live on Pay-Per-View, exclusively through ESPN+ in the U.S. in both English and Spanish. In India, Sony Pictures Network will telecast the main card on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). Sony LIV will also live stream the main card.
Main Event: Adesanya vs. Romero preview
Adesanya, who was among the standout fighters of 2019, capped off the year by dethroning middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in front of the largest-ever Octagon live audience.
The former kickboxer has also earned spectacular victories against Kelvin Gastelum, Anderson Silva and Derek Brunson. Adesanya now looks to kick off his 2020 with another highlight-reel finish to secure his first successful title defense.
Romero, who has been a perennial contender at 185 pounds, is considered as one of the most dangerous competitors in the entire sport.
The 2000 Olympic silver medalist wrestler has delivered sensational knockout wins over former champions Luke Rockhold, Chris Weidman and Lyoto Machida. Romero now aims to achieve his destiny by capturing UFC gold and handing Adesanya his first MMA loss.
Co-main Event: Zhang vs. Joanna preview
Zhang made history when she delivered a spectacular 42-second knockout against Jessica Andrade in August to capture the title and she also became the first Chinese UFC champion.
Zhang, who comes into the weekend's title defence on a 20-fight win streak, has also earned impressive victories over Tecia Torres, Jessica Aguilar and Danielle Taylor since joining the UFC roster in 2018. Zhang now aims to secure her first successful title defense against the former strawweight queen.
Jedrzejczyk, who was the most dominant champion in UFC strawweight history, successfully defended her title five times during a reign that lasted more than two years.
Throughout her career, she has delivered thrilling victories against Michelle Waterson, Claudia Gadelha (twice), Jessica Penne and Carla Esparza. Jedrzejczyk now aims to further add to her legacy by becoming the first fighter to reclaim the UFC's 115-pound championship.
Scheduled fight card for UFC 248
Main Card
1. Middleweight title bout: Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Yoel Romero
2. Women's Strawweight title bout: Zhang Weili (c) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
3. Lightweight bout: Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose
4. Welterweight bout: Neil Magny vs. Li Jingliang
5. Welterweight bout: Alex Oliveira vs. Max Griffin
Preliminary Card
1. Bantamweight bout: Sean O'Malley vs. Jose Alberto Quinonez
2. Lightweight bout: Mark Madsen vs. Austin Hubbard
3. Middleweight bout: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Saparbek Safarov
4. Middleweight bout: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn
5. Women's Strawweight bout: Emily Whitmire vs. Polyana Viana
6. Featherweight bout: Giga Chikadze vs. Jamall Emmers
7. Bantamweight bout: Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti