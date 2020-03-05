UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero preview, fight card, timings, TV and live streaming info

Bengaluru, March 5: After showcasing knockouts in last weekend's event in Norfolk, Virginia, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to their base this weekend with two thrilling world championship bouts.

In the main event of UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero, undefeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya goes for another show-stealing performance against No. 3 ranked contender Yoel Romero.

In the co-main event, strawweight champion Zhang Weili will take on the toughest test of her career when she meets former titleholder and No. 4 ranked contender Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Also on the main card, a lightweight bout featuring Beneli Dariush and Drakkar Klose is in store, while a couple of welterweight bouts featuring Neil Magny, Li Jingliang, Alex Oliveira and Max Griffin round off the card.

In the preliminary card, we will see the likes of Sean O'Malley, Jose Alberto Quinonez, Mark Madsen, Rodolfo Vieira, Saparbek Safarov, Gerald Meerschaert, Emily Whitmire, Polyana Viana and more in action. All in all its a stacked card with 12 bouts and one wouldn't want to miss it.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 248:

Catch the middleweight champ live on Sony Ten 2 & Sony Ten 3 this weekend!#UFC #MMA #UFC248 @stylebender pic.twitter.com/ySIc0MPpmw — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) March 2, 2020 Date, Time, Fight Location and Telecast Information When and where does UFC 248 take place? The event takes place on Saturday (March 7) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. When will UFC 248 be shown in India? Due to time difference, the event will be shown on Sunday (March 8) in India. What time does UFC 248 start? The preliminary card starts at 5 AM IST (March 8); 11.30 PM GMT (March 7); 3.30 PM Local Time (March 7). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 8.30 AM IST (March 8); 3 AM GMT (March 8); 7 PM Local Time (March 7). Where and how to watch UFC 248? The event will stream live on Pay-Per-View, exclusively through ESPN+ in the U.S. in both English and Spanish. In India, Sony Pictures Network will telecast the main card on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). Sony LIV will also live stream the main card. Main Event: Adesanya vs. Romero preview Adesanya, who was among the standout fighters of 2019, capped off the year by dethroning middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in front of the largest-ever Octagon live audience. The former kickboxer has also earned spectacular victories against Kelvin Gastelum, Anderson Silva and Derek Brunson. Adesanya now looks to kick off his 2020 with another highlight-reel finish to secure his first successful title defense. Romero, who has been a perennial contender at 185 pounds, is considered as one of the most dangerous competitors in the entire sport. The 2000 Olympic silver medalist wrestler has delivered sensational knockout wins over former champions Luke Rockhold, Chris Weidman and Lyoto Machida. Romero now aims to achieve his destiny by capturing UFC gold and handing Adesanya his first MMA loss. Co-main Event: Zhang vs. Joanna preview Zhang made history when she delivered a spectacular 42-second knockout against Jessica Andrade in August to capture the title and she also became the first Chinese UFC champion. Zhang, who comes into the weekend's title defence on a 20-fight win streak, has also earned impressive victories over Tecia Torres, Jessica Aguilar and Danielle Taylor since joining the UFC roster in 2018. Zhang now aims to secure her first successful title defense against the former strawweight queen. Jedrzejczyk, who was the most dominant champion in UFC strawweight history, successfully defended her title five times during a reign that lasted more than two years. Throughout her career, she has delivered thrilling victories against Michelle Waterson, Claudia Gadelha (twice), Jessica Penne and Carla Esparza. Jedrzejczyk now aims to further add to her legacy by becoming the first fighter to reclaim the UFC's 115-pound championship. Scheduled fight card for UFC 248 Main Card 1. Middleweight title bout: Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Yoel Romero 2. Women's Strawweight title bout: Zhang Weili (c) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 3. Lightweight bout: Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose 4. Welterweight bout: Neil Magny vs. Li Jingliang 5. Welterweight bout: Alex Oliveira vs. Max Griffin Preliminary Card 1. Bantamweight bout: Sean O'Malley vs. Jose Alberto Quinonez 2. Lightweight bout: Mark Madsen vs. Austin Hubbard 3. Middleweight bout: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Saparbek Safarov 4. Middleweight bout: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn 5. Women's Strawweight bout: Emily Whitmire vs. Polyana Viana 6. Featherweight bout: Giga Chikadze vs. Jamall Emmers 7. Bantamweight bout: Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti