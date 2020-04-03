English
UFC 249: McGregor takes swipe at Khabib and Ferguson

By

Dublin, April 3: UFC star Conor McGregor accuses Khabib Nurmagomedov "chickening out" of his lightweight title showdown with Tony Ferguson.

For the fifth time, a mouth-watering bout between Khabib and Ferguson was cancelled with the former stating he was unable to travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The previous four times when the pair's meeting was scrapped with reasons:

TUF 22 Finale - December 11, 2015 - Khabib pulled out due to rib injury

UFC on FOX 19 - April 16, 2016 - Ferguson was forced out due to blood and fluid in lungs

UFC 209 - March 4, 2017 - Khabib pulled out after brutal weight cut

UFC 223 - April 7, 2018 - Ferguson pulled out due to knee injury

The Notorious Irishman said the two were always involved in a game of chicken ahead of the proposed UFC 249 bout in Brooklyn. McGregor took a swipe at the pair and felt Ferguson won the game of wits against Khabib, insisting he is himself in fighting shape.

"I am in shape to fight right now!" McGregor posted on Twitter.

"At the beginning of all this, I said to myself – I'm happy I don't have an official fight booked.

"If I did, I would have consumed all the incorrect data to support me taking part in the bout, and I would have followed through, competed. And won.

"The fact of this matter is, both Tony and Khabib where (sic) engaged in a game of chicken here towards the fight bell.

"With Khabib chickening out first. Making it 3-2 in pullouts in Tony's favour. Khab scurried out of the U.S. to home, and amid the crisis. Very high risk.

"Congrats Tony."

Khabib made McGregor submit in the main event of UFC 229 in October 2018, with the two camps involved in an ugly post-fight brawl.

Story first published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 7:38 [IST]
