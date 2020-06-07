UFC 250: Nunes outclasses Spencer to make history, Garbrandt celebrates devastating return

Nunes overpowered Spencer for a unanimous-decision victory (50-44, 50-44, 50-45) in Saturday's main event at UFC's APEX facility in Las Vegas, where she extended her winning streak to 11 behind closed doors.

The bout marked the first defence of the women's featherweight title Nunes took from Cris Cyborg a year and a half ago.

And bantamweight holder Nunes made history, becoming the first double-champion to successfully defend titles in two divisions while holding both belts.

WHERE WAS THE FIGHT WON?

Nunes dominated Spencer inside the octagon from the outset – the Brazilian great producing a flawless performance.

It was a merciless display from Nunes, who left Canadian challenger Spencer with blood pouring from her face and a swollen forehead.

Punches and elbows were dished out, but Spencer somehow managed to survive a gruelling fourth round and extend the contest into a final round.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

Nunes is running out of opponents. The 32-year-old passed her latest test with flying colours as she continues to search for a challenger to her throne.

THEY SAID WHAT?

"I'm defending both belts. I'm the greatest," Nunes said. "I'm so happy now. I don't know what's next. But I proved it already."

NEW RECORDS (W-L-D):

Nunes: 20-4 Spencer: 8-2

REST OF THE CARD

Cody Garbrandt, meanwhile, made a devastating return to UFC after knocking out Raphael Assuncao in the co-main event.

Former bantamweight men's champion Garbrandt was fighting for the first time after a 15-month hiatus amid a three-fight losing streak.

Garbrandt made an emphatic comeback in front of no fans due to coronavirus, stunning Assuncao with a huge right hook as the buzzer sounded at the end of the second round.

It was Garbrandt's first win since he defeated Dominick Cruz in December 2016.

Also on the main card, in bantamweight bouts, Sean O'Malley and Aljamain Sterling earned stoppage wins over Eddie Wineland and Cory Sandhagen respectively, while Neily Magny picked up a decision win over Anthony Rocco Martin in a welterweight bout.

FINAL RESULTS OF UFC 250

Main Card

1. Women's Featherweight title bout: Amanda Nunes defeated Felicia Spencer by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-45)

2. Bantamweight bout: Cody Garbrandt defeated Raphael Assuncao by KO (punch) - Round 2, 4:59

3. Bantamweight bout: Aljamain Sterling defeated Cory Sandhagen by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 1, 1:28

4. Welterweight bout: Neil Magny defeated Anthony Rocco Martin by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

5. Bantamweight bout: Sean O'Malley defeated Eddie Wineland by KO (punch) - Round 1, 1:54

Preliminary Card

1. Featherweight bout: Alex Caceres defeated Chase Hooper by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

2. Middleweight bout: Ian Heinisch defeated Gerald Meerschaert by TKO (punches) - Round 1, 1:14

3. Featherweight bout: Cody Stamann defeated Brian Kelleher by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

4. Middleweight bout: Maki Pitolo defeated Charles Byrd by TKO (punches) - Round 2, 1:10

5. Flyweight bout: Alex Perez defeated Jussier Formiga by TKO (leg kicks) - Round 1, 4:06

6. Light Heavyweight bout: Devin Clark defeated Alonzo Menifield by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

7. Catchweight bout: Herbert Burns defeated Evan Dunham by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 1, 1:20