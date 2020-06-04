UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer preview, fight card, date, time and where to watch

Bengaluru, June 4: The Ultimate Fighting Championship action continues behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic in Las Vegas this weekend with UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer.

The UFC 250 is set to be headlined by a thrilling women's featherweight championship bout as Amanda Nunes puts her title on the line against the division's top contender Felicia Spencer.

In the co-main event, top bantamweight contenders clash as no.5-ranked Raphael Assuncao takes on former champion and no-9 ranked Cody Garbrandt.

Also on the main card, Neil Magny meets Anthony Rocco Martin in a welterweight bout. Meanwhile a couple of bantamweight bouts also feature on the undercard.

First up is a bout with title implications as no.2-ranked Aljamain Sterling battles no.4-ranked Cory Sandhagen, while former WEC bantamweight champion Eddie Wineland locks horns with undefeated Sean O'Malley in the other bout.

In the preliminary card, the likes of Alex Caceres, Ian Heinisch, Gerald Meerschaert, Cody Stanmann, Brian Kelleher, Charles Byrd, Alex Perez, Jussier Formiga, Devin Clark and Evan Dunham among many others will be seen in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 250:

Venue, date, start time and telecast information When and where is UFC 250 taking place? The event was originally expected to take place on May 9 at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil. However, the event was rescheduled as the venue was used as a field hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic. So, the fight was rescheduled to take place on Saturday (June 6) at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Due to time difference, the event takes place in India on Sunday (June 7). What time does UFC 250 start? The preliminary card starts at 6 PM ET/ 3 PM PT; 10 PM GMT (June 6); 3.30 AM IST (June 7). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (June 6); 2 AM GMT, 7.30 AM IST (June 7). Where to watch UFC 250? The event will stream live on Pay-Per-View, exclusively through ESPN+ in the U.S with preliminary fights airing nationally in English on ESPN and on ESPN Deportes (in Spanish). How to watch UFC 250 in India? Sony TEN 1 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) will show the main card live and exclusive in India on Sunday (June 7) from 7.30 AM IST, while one can also stream the main card using Sony LIV app. Main Event: Nunes vs. Spencer preview Nunes, the greatest women's fighter of all-time, looks to continue cementing her legacy by securing her first successful featherweight title defense this weekend. Throughout her storied career, Nunes has delivered spectacular first-round finishes against Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm and Miesha Tate. Nunes now looks for another show-stealing performance to further etch her name in the history books. Standing in her ways is a former Invicta FC featherweight champion, Spencer, who aims to send shockwaves throughout the sports world by dethroning the GOAT Nunes. The Canadian-born submission specialist has delivered spectacular finishes against Megan Anderson, Zarah Fairn and Pam Sorenson, but she suffered her only loss in MMA to former champion Cris Cyborg, who dropped the belt to Nunes. So, during the weekend, Spencer now aims to capture her first UFC championship by handing Nunes her first loss in over five years. Co-main event: Assuncao vs Garbrandt preview Assuncao, who is a perennial bantamweight contender, has fought the top names at 135 pounds in the UFC and has earned impressive wins against TJ Dillashaw, Marlon Moraes, Aljamain Sterling and Pedro Munhoz. The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, now looks to add another former champion to his resume and re-assert himself as a title threat. Former champion Garbrandt turned heads by winning his first 11 consecutive outings and dethroning long-time champion Dominick Cruz in 2016. Over the course of his career, he has netted memorable KO wins against Thomas Almeida, Takeya Mizugaki and Augusto Mendes. He looks to take his next step back into title contention with another highlight-reel finish. Scheduled fight card for UFC 250 Main Card 1. Women's Featherweight title bout: Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Felicia Spencer 2. Bantamweight bout: Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt 3. Bantamweight bout: Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen 4. Welterweight bout: Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin 5. Bantamweight bout: Eddie Wineland vs. Sean O'Malley Preliminary Card 1. Featherweight bout: Alex Caceres vs. Chase Hooper 2. Middleweight bout: Ian Heinisch vs. Gerald Meerschaert 3. Featherweight bout: Cody Stamann vs. Brian Kelleher 4. Middleweight bout: Charles Byrd vs. Maki Pitolo 5. Flyweight bout: Alex Perez vs. Jussier Formiga 6. Light Heavyweight bout: Alonzo Menifield vs. Devin Clark 7. Catchweight bout: Evan Dunham vs. Herbert Burns