UFC 250 to be headlined by Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer

In the main event No. 1 ranked women's pound-for-pound fighter Amanda Nunes will defend her featherweight belt against top contender Felicia Spencer.

The greatest women's fighter of all-time, Nunes (19-4, fighting out of Coral Springs, Fla. by way of Bahia, Brazil) looks to continue cementing her legacy by securing her first successful featherweight title defense.

Throughout her storied career, Nunes has delivered spectacular first-round finishes against Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm and Miesha Tate. Nunes now looks for another show-stealing performance to further etch her name in the history books.

A former Invicta FC featherweight champion, Spencer (8-1, fighting out of Orlando, Fla. by way of Montreal, Canada) aims to send shockwaves throughout the sports world by dethroning Nunes.

In a blockbuster bantamweight co-main event, No. 5 ranked contender Raphael Assuncao battles former champion and No. 9 ranked Cody Garbrandt.

A talented grappler, the Canadian-born submission specialist has delivered spectacular finishes against Megan Anderson, Zarah Fairn and Pam Sorenson. Spencer now aims to capture her first UFC championship by handing Nunes her first loss in over five years.

A perennial bantamweight contender, Assuncao (27-7, fighting out of Alpharetta, Ga. by way of Recife, Brazil) has fought the top names at 135 pounds in the UFC.

A talented Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, he has earned impressive wins against TJ Dillashaw, Marlon Moraes, Aljamain Sterling and Pedro Munhoz. He looks to add another former champion to his resume and re-assert himself as a title threat.

Former champion Garbrandt (11-3, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.) turned heads by winning his first 11 consecutive outings and dethroning long-time champion Dominick Cruz in 2016.

Over the course of his career, he has netted memorable KO wins against Thomas Almeida, Takeya Mizugaki and Augusto Mendes. He looks to take his next step back into title contention with another highlight-reel finish.

Additional bouts on the card include:

♦ In a pivotal bantamweight bout with title implications, No. 2 ranked contender Aljamain Sterling (18-3, fighting out of Uniondale, N.Y.) takes on No. 4 Cory Sandhagen (12-1, fighting out of Aurora, Colo.)

♦ Neil Magny (22-8, fighting out of Denver, Colo.) squares off with Anthony Rocco Martin (17-5, fighting out of St. Cloud, Minn.) in a thrilling welterweight contest

♦ Former WEC bantamweight champion Eddie Wineland (24-13-1, fighting out of Chesterton, Ind.) locks horns with undefeated upstart Sean O'Malley (11-0, fighting out of Glendale, Ariz.)

♦ In an exciting featherweight bout, Alex Caceres (15-12 1NC, fighting out of Miami, Fla.) takes on undefeated Chase Hooper (9-0-1, fighting out of Enumclaw, Wash.)

♦ Ian Heinisch (13-3, fighting out of Englewood, Colo.) squares off with Gerald Meerschaert (30-12, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisc.) in an entertaining middleweight bout

♦ Cody Stamann (18-2-1, fighting out of Sparta, Mich.) takes on Brian Kelleher (21-10, fighting out of Selden, N.Y.) in an intriguing featherweight bout

♦ Charles Byrd (10-6, fighting out of Dallas, Tex.) meets Maki Pitolo (11-5, fighting out of Mākaha, Hawaii) in a clash of middleweight finishers

♦ In a battle of flyweight contenders, No. 4 ranked Jussier Formiga (23-7, fighting out of Natal, Brazil) faces No. 9 Alex Perez (23-5, fighting out of Leemoore, Calif.)

♦ Alonzo Menifield (10-0, fighting out of Dallas, Tex.) looks to remain undefeated when he takes on tough Devin Clark (11-4, fighting out of Sioux Falls, S.D.)

♦ Evan Dunham (18-7-1, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) returns against Herbert Burns (10-2, fighting out of Lantana, Fla. by way of Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) in a 150-pound catchweight bout

Date, Time and Telecast information

UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer will take place Saturday, June 6 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas and will stream live on Pay-Per-View, exclusively through ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT in both English and Spanish.

ESPN+ is the exclusive provider of all UFC Pay-Per-View events to fans in the U.S. as part of an agreement announced in 2019.

Fans will be able to purchase UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer online at ESPNPlus.com/PPV or on the ESPN App on mobile and connected-TV devices. ESPN+ is available as an integrated part of the ESPN App on all major mobile and connected TV devices and platforms, including Amazon Fire, Apple, Android, Chromecast, PS4, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, X Box One and more.

Preliminary fights will air nationally in English on ESPN and on ESPN Deportes (in Spanish) starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT with the early prelims simulcast on UFC Fight Pass, ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes (in Spanish) at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT.

Source: Press Release