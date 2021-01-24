UFC 257 results and recap: Poirier captures historic TKO victory vs McGregor; Chandler makes successful debut

The pivotal main event rematch between former interim lightweight champion and #2 ranked contender Dustin Poirier and former two-division champion #4 ranked McGregor was gritty and delivered the fireworks.

The pair exchanged huge punches, shoulder strikes, calf kicks and even foot stomps in a grueling first round. In round two, Poirier's calf kicks added up, while McGregor's punches became more and more solid.

And then, halfway through, Poirier found his range and landed punch after punch to put McGregor down at the cage, sealing an historic win for himself.

These four closed Fight Island in style 💰



[ B2YB for @P3Protein ] pic.twitter.com/WSp2tTNpgp — UFC (@ufc) January 24, 2021

In the co-main event, the long-awaited UFC debut of Michael Chandler in a highly anticipated match up with #6 lightweight contender Dan Hooker lasted for all of an electrifying half round.

Chandler got aggressive, chased Hooker, knocked him down with a left hook, and followed up with grounded punches for an impressive TKO victory.

Other main card action:

Women's flyweight contenders #6 Jessica Eye and #7 Joanne Calderwood got right to work at the opening bell with clinches, inside striking, and cage wrestling.

The theme was Calderwood's Muay Thai versus Eye's boxing and wrestling for a full three rounds. Calderwood's volume of punches, knees and kicks catapulted her to a win on all three judges' scorecards.

It was a back-and-forth match between two different striking styles when Andrew Sanchez faced Makhmud Muradov, and it went late into the third round for a thrilling finish: Sanchez landed a big right, which spurred Muradov to surge forward with his own punches for the referee stoppage.

Female flyweight rankers opened the main card, with #9 Amanda Ribas wasting no time using her judo to put #8 Marina Rodriguez on the canvas where she kept her for the first round.

In the second, Rodrigues turned it around with a huge knockdown, followed up with an elbow and punches, and got the TKO victory.

Earlier in the prelims, Arman Tsarukyan, Brad Tavares, Marcin Prachnio, Movsar Evloev and Amir Albazi picked up decision wins, while Julianna Pena earned a third-round submission win.

UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 Final Results

Main Card

1. Lightweight bout: Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor via TKO at 2:33 of round 2

2. Lightweight bout: Michael Chandler defeated Dan Hooker via TKO at 2:30 of round 1

3. Women's Flyweight bout: Joanne Calderwood defeated Jessica Eye via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

4. Women's Strawweight bout: Marina Rodriguez defeated Amanda Ribas via TKO at 0:54 of round 2

5. Middleweight bout: Makhmud Muradov defeated Andrew Sanchez via TKO at 2:59 of round 3

Preliminary Card

1. Catchweight (157 lb) bout: Arman Tsarukyan defeated Matt Frevola via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

2. Middleweight bout: Brad Tavares defeated Antonio Carlos Junior via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

3. Women's Bantamweight bout: Julianna Pena defeated Sara McMann via submission (RNC) at 3:39 of round 3

4. Light Heavyweight bout: Marcin Prachnio defeated Khalil Rountree via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

5. Catchweight (150 lb) bout: Movsar Evloev defeated Nik Lentz via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

6. Flyweight bout: Amir Albazi defeated Zhalgas Zhumagulov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)