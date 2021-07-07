UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 fight card, date, India time and where to watch

The blockbuster main event will see top lightweight contenders No.1 ranked Dustin Poirier and No.5 ranked Conor McGregor settle the score in the final battle of their epic trilogy.

The co-main event, meanwhile, will see top welterweight contenders No.2 ranked Gilbert Burns and No.4 ranked Stephen Thompson do battle with a potential title shot on the line.

Also on the main card, Tai Tuivasa faces Greg Hardy in a battle of heavyweight KO artists, women's bantamweight contenders No. 4 ranked Irene Aldana takes on No. 5 Yana Kunitskaya in a pivotal bout and Sean O'Malley welcomes UFC newcomer Kris Moutinho in a bantamweight bout.

Meanwhile, in the preliminary and early preliminary card, we will see former interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit in action alongside the likes of Max Griffin, Niko Price, Michel Pereira, Ryan Hall, Dricus du Plessis, Trevin Giles, Jennifer Maia, Jessica Eye, Omari Akhmedov, Brad Tavares and Jerome Rivera.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 264:

Fight week is 𝐻𝐸𝑅𝐸.



Venue, date, timings and telecast information When and where is UFC 264 taking place? The event is set to take place on Saturday (July 10) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with a full capacity audience. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (July 11) in India. What time does UFC 264 early preliminary and preliminary card start? The early preliminary card starts at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT / 10 PM GMT (Saturday, July 10) | 3:30 AM IST (Sunday, July 11), while the preliminary card starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, July 10) | 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, July 11). What time does UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 main card start? The main card starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, July 10) | 2 AM GMT / 7:30 AM IST (Sunday, July 11). Where and how to watch UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 in India? The main card is shown live in India on Sony TEN 1 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), while one can also stream the event live using the Sony LIV app. UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor Fight Card Main Card 1. Lightweight bout: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 2. Welterweight bout: Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson 3. Heavyweight bout: Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy 4. Women's Bantamweight bout: Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya 5. Bantamweight bout: Sean O'Malley vs. Kris Moutinho Preliminary Card 1. Welterweight bout: Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin 2. Welterweight bout: Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira 3. Featherweight bout: Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria 4. Middleweight bout: Dricus du Plessis vs. Trevin Giles Early Preliminary Card 1. Women's Flyweight bout: Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye 2. Middleweight bout: Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares 3. Flyweight bout: Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome Rivera 4. Middleweight bout: Alen Amedovski vs. Hu Yaozong Main Event: Poirier vs McGregor 3 Talking Points ● Dustin Poirier intends to prove that he is the best lightweight in the world. ◦ Former interim UFC lightweight champion ◦ No. 1 ranked lightweight contender ◦ No. 6 ranked men's pound-for-pound ◦ 13 wins by KO, seven by submission ◦ 12 first-round finishes ◦ Holds wins against former UFC champions Conor McGregor, Eddie Alvarez and Anthony Pettis ● Conor McGregor seeks to show that he can still compete with the elite of the division. ◦ Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion ◦ No. 5 ranked lightweight contender ◦ 19 wins by KO, one via submission ◦ 14 first-round finishes ◦ Holds wins against former UFC champions Eddie Alvarez, Max Holloway and Jose Aldo Karate meets Jiu Jitsu 🥋



Co-main Event: Burns vs Thompson Talking Points ● Gilbert Burns plans to return to the title conversation by taking out Thompson. ◦ No. 2 ranked UFC welterweight contender ◦ Former UFC welterweight title challenger ◦ Six wins by KO, eight via submission ◦ BJJ black belt and multiple-time world champion ◦ Holds wins against Tyron Woodley, Demian Maia and Gunnar Nelson ● Stephen Thompson aims to show off his skills and secure another shot at UFC gold. ◦ No. 4 ranked UFC welterweight contender ◦ Former UFC welterweight title challenger ◦ One win by submission, seven by KO ◦ Five first-round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Geoff Neal, Vicente Luque and Jorge Masvidal