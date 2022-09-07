UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz fight card, date, timings in IST, telecast & live streaming information

The main event of UFC 279 will see undefeated No. 3 ranked contender Khamzat Chimaev battle perennial fan favorite Nate Diaz, while No. 14 ranked UFC welterweight Li Jingliang welcomes fellow fan favorite Tony Ferguson back to the division in the co-main event.

Also on the main card, Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez both step in on short notice for an exciting catchweight fight at 180lbs after No. 4 ranked women's bantamweight contender Irene Aldana faces No. 11 Macy Chiasson in a pivotal bout.

The main card opener will see No. 13 ranked light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker squares off with Ion Cutelaba after featherweights, Hakeem Dawodu and Julian Erosa clash in the ESPN+ Prelims headliner.

The preliminary and early prelims card will also see the likes of Jailton Almeida, Anton Turkalj, Denis Tiuliulin, Jamie Pickett, Jake Collier, Chris Barnett, Norma Dumont, Danyelle Wolf, Chad Anheliger, Alateng Heili, Melissa Martinez, Elise Reed, Darian Weeks and Yohan Lainesse in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 279:

It doesn't get more 𝐄𝐗𝐏𝐋𝐎𝐒𝐈𝐕𝐄 than JohnnyWalker 💥



Venue, date, timings and telecast information When and where is UFC 279 taking place? The event is set to take place on Saturday (September 10) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (September 11) in India. What time does UFC 279 early preliminary and preliminary card start? The early preliminary card starts at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT / 10 PM GMT (Saturday, September 10) | 3:30 AM IST (Sunday, September 11). Meanwhile, the preliminary card starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, September 10) | 12 AM GMT / 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, September 11). What time does UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz main card start? The main card starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, September 10) | 2 AM GMT / 7:30 AM IST (Sunday, September 11). Where and how to watch UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz in India? The main card is shown live in India on Sony TEN 1 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), while one can also stream the event live using the Sony LIV app. UFC 279 Fight Card Main Card 1. Welterweight Bout: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz 2. Welterweight Bout: Li Jingliang vs. Tony Ferguson 3. Catchweight (180 lb) Bout: Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez 4. Women's Bantamweight Bout: Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson 5. Light Heavyweight Bout: Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba Preliminary Card 1. Featherweight Bout: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa 2. Catchweight (220 lb) Bout: Jailton Almeida vs. Anton Turkalj 3. Middleweight Bout: Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett 4. Heavyweight Bout: Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett Early Preliminary Card 1. Women's Featherweight Bout: Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf 2. Bantamweight Bout: Chad Anheliger vs. Alateng Heili 3. Women's Strawweight Bout: Melissa Martinez vs. Elise Reed 4. Welterweight Bout: Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse The 𝑺𝒕𝒐𝒄𝒌𝒉𝒐𝒍𝒎 slap 🖐👀



Main Event: Chimaev vs. Diaz Talking Points ● Khamzat Chimaev looks to remain undefeated as he sets his sights towards a UFC title shot. ◦ No. 3 ranked UFC welterweight ◦ Undefeated in the UFC (5-0) ◦ Seven first round finishes ◦ Six wins by KO, four by submission ◦ Holds wins over Gilbert Burns, Li Jingliang and Gerald Meerschaert ● Nate Diaz intends to shake up the UFC once again by taking out another surging top contender. ◦ UFC welterweight ◦ The Ultimate Fighter Season 5 winner ◦ 15-year UFC veteran ◦ 12 wins by submission, five by KO ◦ Holds wins over Conor McGregor, Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone 🍿 LiJingliangUFC promises 𝗦𝗢𝗠𝗘𝗢𝗡𝗘 is getting dropped at #UFC279!



Co-main Event: Jingliang vs. Ferguson Talking Points ● Li Jingliang looks to spoil Ferguson's return to the division and climb further up the welterweight ladder. ◦ No. 14 ranked UFC welterweight ◦ 10 wins by KO, four by submission ◦ Seven first-round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Santiago Ponzinibbio, Muslim Salikhov and Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos ● Tony Ferguson returns to welterweight for the first time in over 10 years in hopes of making a run for the title. ◦ No. 11 ranked UFC lightweight ◦ Former interim UFC lightweight champion ◦ 13 wins by KO, eight by submission (3 D'arce, 3 RNC) ◦ Holds wins over Rafael Dos Anjos, Edson Barboza and Anthony Pettis