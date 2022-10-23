UFC 280 results and recap: Makhachev submits Oliveira as Sterling knocks out Dillashaw in title double-header

Main Event: Oliveira vs. Makhachev

Former champion Oliveira faced No. 4 ranked Makhachev in a lightweight championship bout that did not go the distance. Makhachev dominated Oliveira, controlling the action throughout the first round before dropping him with a left hand, following him to the canvas, and securing the choke. As soon as he stepped out of half-guard, Oliveira tapped.

After the second round submission victory, new lightweight champion Makhachev said, "I always ask God, and he gives me more than what I ask. I trained so hard for this moment, all my life, since I was a kid, to be ready for this moment. I knew it was going to be a hard fight, this guy is a warrior. This belt is for my coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov."

Co-main Event: Sterling vs Dillashaw

UFC bantamweight champion Sterling made quick work of former champion and No. 2 ranked contender Dillashaw. Sterling dominated, driving Dillashaw to the canvas almost immediately, at which point it appeared that the challenger dislocated his shoulder.

Sterling continued to control the first, nearly finishing Dillashaw, then secured the stoppage in the second with ground and pound. After the win Sterling said, "I knew he could get out, get back on top and do damage, so I made sure I kept the pressure on and I knew what I needed to do.

"Anaconda, human backpack, I take you down, it's a wrap! Honestly, I thought this was going to be a five-round war. Fortunately for me it was my night tonight. 'And still' baby."

Other Main Card Action

Former bantamweight champion Yan and No. 12 ranked fan-favorite O'Malley made an instant classic in their Fight of the Night. O'Malley hurt Yan in the first and cut him with a big knee in the third, while Yan constantly made adjustments and had long stretches where he controlled the action.

It was an incredible back-and-forth where each man needed to dig deep and find ways to be successful, and each did that many times over throughout the phenomenal contest, that ended with O'Malley taking the win on the scorecards.

Also on the main card, Manon Fiorot (Women's flyweight) and Beneil Dariush (lightweight) earned decision wins in their respective bouts over Katlyn Chookagian and Mateusz Gamrot.

Preliminary Card Action

No. 5 ranked welterweight contender Belal Muhammad halted the undefeated run of No. 8 Sean Brady in the featured prelim with a second-round TKO for a Performance of the Night bonus.

Muhammad Mokaev was the only other fighter to earn a stoppage win on the prelims. His victory came in the third round of a flyweight bout when he submitted Malcolm Gordon using the armbar.

Meanwhile, the rest of the prelim bouts went the distance with the likes of Caio Borralho, Nikita Krylov, Abubakar Nurmagomedov, Armen Petrosyan and Karol Rosa all claiming decision wins in their respective bouts.

UFC 280 Final Results

Main Card

1. Lightweight Title Bout: Islam Makhachev defeated Charles Oliveira by submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:17 of Round 2

2. Bantamweight Title Bout: Aljamain Sterling defeated TJ Dillashaw by TKO (strikes) at 3:44 of Round 2

3. Bantamweight Bout: Sean O'Malley defeated Petr Yan by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

4. Lightweight Bout: Beneil Dariush defeated Mateusz Gamrot by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

5. Women's Flyweight Bout: Manon Fiorot defeated Katlyn Chookagian by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

1. Welterweight Bout: Belal Muhammad defeated Sean Brady by TKO (strikes) at 4:47 of Round 2

2. Middleweight Bout: Caio Borralho defeated Makhmud Muradov by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

3. Light Heavyweight Bout: Nikita Krylov defeated Volkan Oezdemir by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

4. Welterweight Bout: Abubakar Nurmagomedov defeated Gadzhi Omargadzhiev via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

5. Middleweight Bout: Armen Petrosyan defeated AJ Dobson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

6. Flyweight Bout: Muhammad Mokaev defeated Malcolm Gordon by submission (armbar) at 4:26 of Round 3

7. Women's Bantamweight Bout: Karol Rosa defeated Lina Lansberg by majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28)