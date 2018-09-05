UFC celebrates 25th anniversary with Fight Night: Edgar vs. Korean Zombie

The main event will be a thrilling featherweight contenders' bout between No.3-ranked Frankie Edgar and No.10 ranked Chan Sung Jung, while the co-headliner will see No.12-ranked welterweight Donald Cerrone taking on Mike Perry in a fight guaranteed to deliver fireworks.

A former lightweight champion and two-time featherweight title challenger, Edgar has beaten some of the biggest names in MMA. Over the course of his storied career, he's earned impressive victories over B.J. Penn (three times), Cub Swanson (twice), Urijah Faber, Chad Mendes and Jeremy Stephens. He now aims to steal the show and stake his claim for another title shot against one of the division's most aggressive and dynamic finishers.

Among the most exciting fighters on the UFC roster, Jung is known for his spectacular highlight-reel finishes. The Korean Zombie is the only fighter in UFC history to win by twister submission and holds one of the fastest KO wins at seven seconds. He returned to action last year following mandatory military service with a first-round KO over Dennis Bermudez. Jung hopes to continue his climb up the featherweight ranks and earn the biggest victory of his career.

The co-main event will feature two perennial fan favorites in a bout that could take home Fight of the Night honors.

Former lightweight title challenger and Denver native Cerrone has delivered some of the most thrilling fights inside the Octagon. Since moving to welterweight in 2016, he's earned impressive stoppage wins against Yancy Medeiros, Matt Brown, Rick Story and Patrick Cote. He now looks to rebound with a victory in his hometown.

A hard-hitting KO artist, Perry immediately turned heads when he joined the UFC in 2016. Known for his aggressive striking, Perry's netted impressive KO victories over Jake Ellenberger, Danny Roberts, Hyun Gyu Lim and Alex Reyes. On the heels of his first decision win, over Paul Felder in July, he's poised to add a MMA superstar to his resume.

Additional bouts on the card include:

Recent women's bantamweight title challenger and No.4-ranked contender Raquel Pennington squares off with former women's featherweight champion and No.5-ranked bantamweight contender Germaine de Randamie.

In a clash of former flyweight title challengers, No.3-ranked contender Joseph Benavidez locks horns with No.4 Ray Borg.

Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series contract winner and Colorado native Maycee Barber makes her UFC debut against Maia Stevenson.

The Ultimate Fighter 27 winner Mike Trizano faces castmate Luis Pena.

Ashley Yoder takes on Amanda Cooper in a strawweight bout.

Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series alum Alonzo Menifield debuts against Saparbeg Safarov.

Chas Skelly returns against Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series contract earner Bobby Moffett.

