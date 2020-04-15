UFC dream fights vol.9: Kamaru Usman v Jorge Masvidal

After trading barbs on social media and almost coming to blows at Super Bowl LIV's Radio Row earlier this year, it is surely a question of when not if these two will settle their score in the ring.

Usman's only professional MMA defeat came way back in 2013 and he has yet to be beaten in UFC, with the biggest names in the 170lbs division unable to stop his juggernaut.

Masvidal has never been one to shy from a challenge, though, and after a stellar 2019 'Gamebred' is more than worthy of his shot at the welterweight title.

In the penultimate edition of our UFC dream fights we would love to see series, we take a closer look at Usman and Masvidal's records in the Octagon.

WHY DO WE WANT TO SEE THIS FIGHT?

Of the four top-ranked welterweights below the champion, Usman has defeated three of them (albeit he beat Leon Edwards five years ago now).

After ending Tyron Woodley's impressive reign, Usman silenced the big-mouthed Colby Covington. It means there are few challenges left to conquer in the division.

Enter Masvidal. A man with a gift for talking who can back it up in the Octagon, this one – to lend a quote from legendary wrestling commentator Jim Ross – could well be a slobberkocker.

The Champ! @USMAN84kg and his 5 year UFC win streak started with this debut pic.twitter.com/RozrjiaR6Y — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 9, 2020

GREATEST ACHIEVEMENTS

There's a reason they call him the 'Nigerian Nightmare'. Usman's record is phenomenal. Huge wins over Demian Maia and Rafael dos Anjos led to a title fight with the great Woodley, which he won via decision a little over a year ago.

His first defence ended in a fifth-round stoppage of Covington in a gruelling encounter in December.

While Masvidal has been around the game for a long time, it was three hugely impressive and significant victories in 2019 that saw the veteran soar to prominence.

It started with a second-round knockout of Darren Till, was followed up with a shock five-second triumph over Ben Askren and culminated when he defeated Nate Diaz in a brutal bout to win the UFC's BMF belt.

WHAT'S THEIR MMA RECORD (W-L-D)?

Usman: 16-1-0

Masvidal: 35-13-0

TALE OF THE TAPE

Usman:

Age: 32

Height: 6'0" (182cm)

Weight: 170lbs (77kg)

Reach: 76"

Leg Reach: 41"

Masvidal:

Age: 35

Height: 5'11" (180cm)

Weight: 170lbs (77kg)

Reach: 74"

Leg Reach: 39"

WHAT THEY'VE SAID ABOUT A POTENTIAL FIGHT

"We are at a 100 per cent. This is a guy that I've said it over and over again. Anything that you say to me can and will be used against you and he has just stepped over that line to where it's 100 per cent that's the fight I want. That's the fight that makes sense. That is the next victim," Usman made it clear Masvidal is his next target in an interview with ESPN.

"I'm not gonna tell so-and-so, I'm gonna tell you to your face, that's how much a man I am. I'm gonna f*** you up when we get this fight signed. It's gonna happen, and I'm gonna f*** you up. And that's it. From there, I just told him that I'm getting ready to walk away; I just want to say my piece, and he went all crazy and s***, like 'do somethin', do somethin'," Masvidal on his confrontation with Usman earlier this year.

FIGHT STATS IN UFC

Usman:

- Usman has landed with 843 of his 1594 attempted significant strikes. A success rate of 53 per cent.

- Of the 83 takedowns Usman has attempted, he has completed 42 (51 per cent success rate).

- In defense, Usman has avoided 60 per cent of significant strikes against him and remarkably 100 per cent of takedown attempts.

- From his significant strikes, 51 per cent have come from a standing position.

Masvidal:

- Masvidal has a significant strike accuracy of 49 per cent. 967 of his 1,957 attempted strikes have landed.

- The Miami native has completed 15 of 31 takedown attempts.

- In terms of defensive abilities, Masvidal has protected himself against 67 per cent of significant strikes and 78 per cent of takedown attempts.

- In terms of targets for striking, 526 (62 per cent) have landed on the head, with 204 (24 per cent) and 122 (14 per cent) to the body and legs.