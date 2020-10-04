UFC Fight Island 4 results: Holm dominates Aldana for unanimous-decision win

In the headliner, former bantamweight champion #2 Holly Holm put on a striking clinic for a full five rounds against #6 Irene Aldana, peppering kicks and takedowns, and going for a strong finish in the closing minute.

Her performance will lead her into yet another run for the bantamweight title, as the 38-year old Hall of Fame champion boxer Holm added another win to her storied career.

Holm dominated to improve to 14-5, the fight scored 50-45, 50-45 and 50-44 in her favour. The former boxer, who lost a title fight to Amanda Nunes at UFC 239 in July last year, said she was still learning

"When I came over to MMA, I didn't come to be a boxer in an octagon, I came to be a mixed martial artist and it's taken time," she told ESPN.

"I didn't start any grappling until like four weeks before my first fight in MMA.

"I'm still very green, I'm learning, I just want to put it all together."

Holm could get another title shot against Nunes, who is the reigning champion in both the bantamweight and featherweight divisions.

In the co-main event, Heavyweights Yorgan De Castro and Carlos Felipe boxed for three rounds, and although they threw very heavy punches, neither man went down before the final bell. Felipe's combinations and higher work rate presented him with the win on the scorecards.

Also on the main card, Germaine de Randamie versus Julianna Peña was the second bout on the card with title implications in the women's bantamweight division. While de Randamie utilized her crisp striking and Pena's grappling was on point, each worked into the other's strengths and de Randamie won out in the exchange with a third round submission by guillotine.

In the featured prelim, former interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit was triumphant as he returned to action with a decision victory over Court McGee in a bout that showcased high-level MMA skills.

Dequan Townsend and Dusko Todorovic opened the main card with a barrage of heavy punches in their middleweight bout. In the second round, Todorovic was able to take down Townsend, worked to mount and got the stoppage via ground and pound TKO.

As two newcomers met at bantamweight, Kyler Phillips dominated Cameron Else and won with a second round TKO to announce himself clearly to the division.

The final results of UFC Fight Island 4:

Main Card

1. Women's Bantamweight bout: Holly Holm defeated Irene Aldana via unanimous decision

2. Heavyweight bout: Carlos Felipe defeated Yorgan De Castro via unanimous decision

3. Women's Bantamweight bout: Germaine De Randamie defeated Julianna Pena via third-round submission

4. Bantamweight bout: Kyler Phillips defeated Cameron Else via second-round TKO

5. Middleweight bout: Dusko Todorovic defeated Dequan Townsend via second-round TKO

Preliminary Card

1. Welterweight bout: Carlos Condit defeated Court McGee via unanimous decision

2. Featherweight bout: Charles Jourdain and Josh Culibao resulted in a split draw

3. Middleweight bout: Nassourdine Imavov defeated Jordan Williams via unanimous decision

4. Women's Strawweight bout: Loma Lookboonmee defeated Jinh Yu Frey via unanimous decision

5. Bantamweight bout: Casey Kenney defeated Alatengheili via unanimous decision

6. Lightweight bout: Luigi Vendramini defeated Jessin Ayari via first-round TKO

(Source: OPTA and Press Release)