UFC Fight Night 119: Brunson Vs Machida fight card schedule and preview

Bengaluru, October 27: The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Brazil as Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo is all set to host UFC Fight Night 119: Brunson Vs Machida on Saturday (October 28).

The outstanding 12-fight card is headlined by the return of Lyoto Machida against Derek Brunson and co-headlined by a pivotal welterweight clash between Demian Maia and Colby Covington.

In the main event, Brunson holds the upper hand as he is close to echelons of the middleweight division while Machida's sole aim will be to prove he still belongs in the competition after serving his 18-month suspension.

Meanwhile in the co-main event, Maia is on the back of after a lackluster title fight against Tyron Woodley during July's UFC and will look to get back on track when he takes on a hard-charging Covington.

Apart from these two intriguing matchups, what really makes this event stand out is the tremendous depth of talent set to step into the Octagon inside Ginasio do Ibirapuera this Saturday (October 28) evening.

This card is stacked with some interesting and competitive bouts from top to bottom, and several athletes could use this week's bouts as a launching pad to bigger and better prospects in 2018 and beyond.

Here is the scheduled fight card of UFC Sao Paulo:

Main Card (Sony ESPN on October 29 from 7.30 AM onwards)

1. Middleweight bout: Derek Brunson vs Lyoto Machida

2. Welterweight bout: Demian Maia vs Colby Covington

3. Bantamweight bout: Pedro Munhoz vs Rob Font

4. Lightweight bout: Francisco Trinaldo vs Jim Miller

5. Middleweight bout: Thiago Santos vs Jack Hermansson

6. Bantamweight bout: John Lineker vs Marlon Vera

Preliminary Card (Fight Pass on October 29 from 4.30 AM onwards)

1. Welterweight bout: Vicente Luque vs Niko Price

2. Middleweight bout: Antônio Carlos Júnior vs Jack Marshman

3. Lightweight bout: Hacran Dias vs Jared Gordon

4. Welterweight bout: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs Max Griffin

5. Flyweight bout: Deiveson Figueiredo vs Jarred Brooks

6. Heavyweight bout: Christian Colombo vs Marcelo Golm

The live telecast of the main card in India will be available via Sony ESPN on Sunday (October 29) from 7.30 AM onwards.