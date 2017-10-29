UFC Fight Night 119 results: Brunson stops Machida in Sao Paulo

Sao Paulo, October 29: The Ultimate Fight Championship returned to Brazil after nearly a year as Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Sao Paulo hosted the UFC Fight Night 119: Brunson Vs Machida on Saturday (October 28).

In the main event, former light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida returned from an 18-month suspension only to be at the wrong end of a knock out at the hands of Derek Brunson in a middleweight bout. Brunson called out Luke Rockhold for a fight during the octagon interview.

In the co-main event of the night, Welterweight Colby Covington went up against Demian Maia and battered the Brazilian to bleed him out to earn a unanimous decision win. Covington didn't stop there as he called out the champ Tyron Woodley for a fight.

A bantamweight bout kicked off the main card as Brazilian John Lineker earned points across the board with the help of some power shots to pick up a unanimous decision win over Ecuador's Marlon Vera.

Thiago "Marreta" Santos surged in the final seconds of the first round to catch Jack Hermansson with a left hook to set up a TKO win at the 4:59 mark of the first round in a middleweight bout.

Veteran Francisco Trinaldo outworked and wore down a crafty fellow veteran Jim Miller to win on the scorecards, as he beat Miller via unanimous decision with scores of 29-28 across the board.

Next up, in a bantamweight showdown an aggressive Pedro Munhoz handed Rob Font his first stoppage loss in a highlight-reel fashion.

To open the night's preliminary card, UFC newcomer Marcelo Golm was too good to handle for Christian Colombo as the former took the fight to the ground and locked up the rear-naked choke to force the early tap at the 2:08 mark of Round 1 in a heavyweight bout.

Next up, lightweights Deiveson Figueiredo and Jarred Brooks were involved in a close battle but it was Figueiredo's heavy punches that made the difference on the judges' scorecards which earned him a questionable split decision win.

In a welterweight bout that followed, it was Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos who settled the scores to beat a very tough Max Griffin in a wild fight that swung in both directions but in the end it was the Brazilian who earned a unanimous decision victory after three rounds.

Later, lightweight Jared Gordon bounced back to dominate Hacran Dias after a tough first round to pick up a unanimous decision victory in what looked to be a very close enounter.

Antonio Carlos Junior was in control of the middleweight bout against Jack Marshman right from the off set and locked in a rear-naked choke (RNC) to force the tap out at 4:30 mark of Round 1.

To conclude the night's prelims, Niko Price's undefeated run was ended as Vincente Luque stopped Price in the second round of a welterweight bout with a D'Arce choke to force a tap.

Here are the final results of Fight Night 119:

Main Card

1. Middleweight bout: Derek Brunson defeated Lyoto Machida by KO (punches) - Round 1, 2:30

2. Welterweight bout: Colby Covington defeated Demian Maia by unanimous decision (29-27, 30-27, 30-26)

3. Bantamweight bout: Pedro Munhoz defeated Rob Font by submission (guillotine choke) - Round 1, 4:03

4. Lightweight bout: Francisco Trinaldo defeated Jim Miller by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

5. Middleweight bout: Thiago Santos defeated Jack Hermansson by TKO (punches) - Round 1, 4:59

6. Bantamweight bout: John Lineker defeated Marlon Vera by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

1. Welterweight bout: Vicente Luque defeated Niko Price by submission (D'Arce choke) - Round 2, 4:08

2. Middleweight bout: Antonio Carlos Junior defeated Jack Marshman by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 1, 4:30

3. Lightweight bout: Jared Gordon defeated Hacran Dias by unanimous decision (29-26, 29-27, 30-26)

4. Welterweight bout: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos defeated Max Griffin by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-28)

5. Lightweight bout: Deiveson Figueiredo defeated Jarred Brooks by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

6. Heavyweight bout: Marcelo Golm defeated Christian Colombo by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 1, 2:08