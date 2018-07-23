UFC Fight Night 134 results: Smith knocks out Shogun in round one

For the second straight fight, in less than two months' time, Smith destroyed a former UFC light heavyweight champion. Smith blasted Shogun for an 89-second knockout in UFC Hamburg main event. The win follows his knockout win over Rashad Evans in June, which sent Evans into retirement.

In the co-main event, Corey Anderson took his fight with Glover Teixeira on short notice, but his display looked like he had this fight scheduled months ahead. Anderson landed a dozen of takedowns and took the win with a trio of 30-27 scores against former title challenger Teixeira, who looked like he never got started.

Earlier, in the main card opener, a cool and composed Nasrat Haqparast outstruck Marc Diakiese and took a unanimous decision with a pair of 30-27 scores and a 30-26 in a lightweight bout.

Next up, in a close welterweight fight, Danny Roberts survived short-notice replacement David Zawada for a split decision. Roberts beat Zawada with a pair of 29-28 scores. While, Zawada earned a 30-27 score from the third judge.

Later, in a heavyweigh bout, Stefan Struve had some good moments on his feet, but faltered when Marcin Tybura took the fight to the mat. Tybura used those takedowns to get a unanimous decision over Struve with a pair of 30-27 scores and a 29-28.

In a middleweight fight that followed, Abu Azaitar got past Vitor Miranda with a unanimous decision. Azaitar got the win in his promotional debut with a pair of 30-27 scores and a 29-28 over Miranda.

Earlier on the preliminary card, there were decision wins for Damir Hadzovic, Bartosz Fabinski, Nad Narimani, Aleksandar Rakic and Pingyuan Liu. While, Manny Bermudez (submission) and Darko Stosic (TKO) earned first-round stoppage wins.

Check out the final results of UFC Hamburg:

Main Card

1. Light Heavyweight bout: Anthony Smith defeated Mauricio Rua by knockout (strikes) - Round 1, 1:29

2. Light Heavyweight bout: Corey Anderson defeated Glover Teixeira by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

3. Middleweight bout: Abu Azaitar defeated Vitor Miranda by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

4. Heavyweight bout: Marcin Tybura defeated Stefan Struve by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

5. Welterweight bout: Danny Roberts defeated David Zawada by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

6. Lightweight bout: Nasrat Haqparast defeated Marc Diakiese by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Preliminary Card

1. Lightweight bout: Damir Hadzovic defeated Nick Hein by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

2. Welterweight bout: Bartosz Fabinski defeated Emil Meek by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

3. Featherweight bout: Nad Narimani defeated Khalid Taha by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

4. Light Heavyweight bout: Aleksandar Rakic defeated Justin Ledet by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-24, 30-24)

5. Bantamweight bout: Manny Bermudez defeated Davey Grant by technical submission (triangle choke) - Round 1, 0:59

6. Light Heavyweight bout: Darko Stosic defeated Jeremy Kimball by TKO (strikes) - Round 1, 3:13

7. Bantamweight bout: Pingyuan Liu defeated Damian Stasiak by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)