English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

UFC Fight Night 137: Santos vs. Anders preview, fight card and TV schedule

By
UFC Fight Night 137: Santos vs. Anders
UFC Fight Night 137: Santos vs. Anders

Bengaluru, September 20: The Ultimate Fighting Championship return to Brazil for the third time this year with UFC Fight Night 137: Santos vs. Anders which will take place at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo on Saturday (September 22).

The fourteen fight card UFC Sao Paulo event will be headlined by a light heavyweight bout between hometown's Thiago Santos and Eryk Anders, who stepped in as a replacement for Jimmy Manuwa.

The original schedule had Glover Teixeira taking on Jimi Manuwa, but Texeira pulled out last month due to a shoulder injury which led to Santos replacing his compatriot. Now, we have a whole new main event after Manuwa pulled out just under a week before the event.

Santos, who has just one loss in his last six fights, is fresh after last month's decision win against Kevin Holland at UFC 227. Before that fight, the Brazilian was snapped off his four-fight winning streak when he suffered a stoppage loss against David Branch at Atlantic City earlier this year in April.

Anders, meanwhile, has won three of his four fights in the promotion with the most recent result being last month's knock out win over Tim Williams at UFC Lincoln. His only loss in MMA came against the veteran Lyoto Machida in UFC Belem.

The event is co-headlined by a welterweight bout between Alex Oliveira and Carlo Pedersoli Jr. The main card also features a returning Antonio Rogerio Nogueira taking on Sam Alvey in a light heavyweight bout.

A bantamweight bout between Renan Barao and Andre Ewell, and a women's strawweight bout between Randa Markos and Marina Rodriguez rounds off the main card. Meanwhile, the preliminary card also has some interesting bouts with top talents of Brazil in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Sao Paulo:

When and where is UFC Fight Night 137 happening?

The event takes place at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Saturday (September 22). Due to time differnce, the event will take place on Sunday (September 23) morning in India.

How to watch UFC Sao Paulo in India?

Sony ESPN will show the main card live from 8 AM IST on Sunday (September 23), while the preliminary card can be streamed using Fight Pass from 4 AM IST.

Check out the scheduled fight card for UFC Sao Paulo:

Main Card (Sony ESPN)

1. Light Heavyweight bout: Thiago Santos vs. Eryk Anders

2. Welterweight bout: Alex Oliveira vs. Carlo Pedersoli Jr.

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Sam Alvey vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira

4. Bantamweight bout: Renan Barao vs. Andre Ewell

5. Women's Strawweight bout: Randa Markos vs. Marina Rodriguez

Preliminary Card (Fight Pass)

1. Lightweight bout: Charles Oliveira vs. Christos Giagos

2. Lightweight bout: Francisco Trinaldo vs. Evan Dunham

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Luis Henrique vs. Ryan Spann

4. Heavyweight bout: Augusto Sakai vs. Chase Sherman

5. Welterweight bout: Sergio Moraes vs. Ben Saunders

6. Women's Flyweight bout: Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Gillian Robertson

7. Middleweight bout: Thales Leites vs. Hector Lombard

8. Welterweight bout: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Luigi Vendramini

9. Women's Strawweight bout: Livia Renata Souza vs. Alex Chambers

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: VAL 0 - 2 JUV
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, September 20, 2018, 10:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 20, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue