UFC Fight Night 144: Assuncao vs. Moraes 2 fight card, preview and schedule

The event is headlined by a rematch between Raphael Assuncao and former WSOF Bantamweight Champion Marlon Moraes. The pair previously met in June 2017 when Assuncao defeated then promotional newcomer Moraes via split decision.

In his thirteen fights in the UFC, Assuncao has dropped just two fights and comes into Saturday's bout on a four-fight winning run. The veteran's most recent win came in July 2018 when he earned a decision win against Rob Font.

Since dropping his debut fight against Assuncao in 2017, Moraes is on a three-fight winning streak with the most recent being a first round knockout of Jimmie Rivera. And in two of four fights in the UFC, Magic Moraes has earned two performance of the night bonuses.

In the co-main event, former Featherweight Champion and Brazilian Jose Aldo takes on compatriot Renato Moicano.

Aldo, who is set to retire later this year comes into the fight with a performance of the night TKO win over Jeremy Stephens. That win also snapped his title fight losses to Max Holloway. Aldo has just dropped three of his twelve bouts in the promotion.

In January, Aldo told multiple Brazilian news outlets he has three fights left on his UFC contract and intends to fight them out this year. So, it makes the bout a must-see bout for the veteran MMA athlete's fans.

Moicano, meanwhile, is on a two-fight winning streak with his most recent win coming in August last year when he submitted Cub Swanson to earn performance of the night bonus. The Mohawk has dropped just one of his six fights in the promotion.

Also on the main card is Demian Maia vs. Lyman Good at Welterweight, Charles Oliveira vs. David Teymur at Lightweight, Johnny Walker vs. Justin Ledet at Light Heavyweight and Livia Renata Souza meets Sarah Frota in a Women's Strawweight bout.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card features some local talents like Markus Perez, Junior Albini, Thiago Alves and Ricardo Ramos.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Fotaleza:

When and where is UFC Fight Night 144 taking place?

The event is scheduled to take place at the Centro de Formacao Olimpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil on Saturday (February 2). Due to time difference, the event will take place in India on Sunday (February 3).

How to watch UFC Fortaleza in India?

Sony ESPN will show the main card live from 6.30 AM IST, while the preliminary card which kicks off at 3.30 AM IST will be available via UFC Fight Pass.

The main card can also be streamed live via Sony LIV.

Here is the fight card for UFC Fortaleza:

Main Card

1. Bantamweight bout: Raphael Assuncao vs. Marlon Moraes

2. Featherweight bout: Jose Aldo vs. Renato Moicano

3. Welterweight bout: Demian Maia vs. Lyman Good

4. Lightweight bout: Charles Oliveira vs. David Teymur

5. Light Heavyweight bout: Johnny Walker vs. Justin Ledet

6. Women's Strawweight bout: Livia Renata Souza vs. Sarah Frota

Preliminary Card

1. Middleweight bout: Markus Perez vs. Anthony Hernandez

2. Welterweight bout: Thiago Alves vs. Max Griffin

3. Women's Flyweight bout: Mara Romero Borella vs. Taila Santos

4. Heavyweight bout: Junior Albini vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

5. Bantamweight bout: Geraldo de Freitas Jr. vs. Felipe Colares

6. Bantamweight bout: Ricardo Ramos vs. Said Nurmagomedov

7. Flyweight bout: Rogerio Bontorin vs. Magomed Bibulatov