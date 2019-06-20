English

UFC Fight Night 154: Moicano vs. Korean Zombie fight card and schedule

By
UFC Fight Night 154: Moicano vs. Korean Zombie poster

Bengaluru, June 20: The Ultimate Fighting Championship return after a week's break to host UFC Fight Night 154: Moicano vs. Korean Zombie at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina on Saturday (June 22).

The event which marks the first UFC visit to South Carolina is headlined by a featherweight bout between former title challenger Chan Sung Jung (Korean Zombie) and Renato Moicano.

In the co-main event, Rob Font, who was originally scheduled to face Cody Stamann, will rematch John Lineker as the Spartan pulled out of the featherweight bout due to injury.

Also on the main card, Bryan Barberena fights Randy Brown at welterweight, Andrea Lee battles Montana De La Rosa in a women's flyweight bout, Kevin Holland locks horns with Alessio Di Chirico at middleweight, and finally, Ashley Yoder meets Syuri Kondo in a women's strawweight bout.

Meanwhile, in the preliminary card, the likes of Dan Ige, Matt Wiman, Luis Pena and Eric Spicely will be in action along with a few surging talents of MMA.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Fight Night 154:\

Venue, start time and broadcast information

When and where is UFC Fight Night 154 happening?

The event takes place on Saturday (June 22) at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Due to time difference, the event will take place in the early hours of Sunday (June 23) in India.

What time does UFC Greenville start?

The preliminary card starts at 1.30 AM IST (June 23); 4 PM Local Time (June 22); 8 PM GMT (June 22). The main card, meanwhile, will start at 4.30 AM IST (June 23); 7 PM Local Time (June 22); 11 PM GMT (June 22).

Where to watch UFC Greenville in India?

Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD will telecast the main card live in India, while Sony LIV will stream the main card live. The preliminary card, on the other hand, can only be streamed in India using UFC Fight Pass.

Main Event: Moicano vs Korean Zombie preview

Featherweight contender Renato Moicano comes into the bout on the back of a TKO loss to former champion Jose Aldo. Before the loss to Aldo, Moicano was on a two-fight winning streak, with victories over Cub Swanson and Calvin Kattar. Now, Moicano will look to bounce back from that last result and get closer to another title shot.

Moicano will go up against one of the most exciting and aggressive fighters of the 145-pound division, Chan Sung Jung, who also comes into the weekend's fight fresh off a knock out loss to Yair Rodriguez. Before that loss to Rodriguez, the Korean Zombie, had just one defeat in five since his move to the UFC. The loss was to Aldo, while the wins came against Dennis Bermudez, Dustin Porier, Mark Hominic and Leonard Garcia.

Both fighters will look to snap their losing streaks when they meet this weekend and going by the recent results, this could probably end in a stoppage.

Co-main event: Font vs Lineker preview

Font met Lineker at UFC 198 in May 2016 in Brazil. On that night, Lineker earned a decision win, handing Font his first loss in the promotion. Font is 4-2 since then and is on the back of a decision win over Sergio Pettis. The former CES Featherweight champion Font has won six of nine since switching to the Octagon with impressive wins against Matt Schnell, Douglas Silva de Andrade and Thomas Almeida.

Lineker, meanwhile, comes into the fight fresh from a split decision loss to Cody Sandhagen. However, Mao-de-Pedra was on a two fight winning streak before that defeat with wins over Brian Kellher and Marlon Vera. And the veteran has a good record in the UFC, losing only four of his fifteen fights.

With previous record in his favour, Lineker will have an advantage going into this bout, but on form he may be low on confidence against Font, who won his most recent fight.

The scheduled fight card for UFC Greenville

Main Card

1. Featherweight bout: Renato Moicano vs. Chan Sung Jung

2. Bantamweight bout: John Lineker vs. Rob Font

3. Welterweight bout: Bryan Barberena vs. Randy Brown

4. Women's Flyweight bout: Andrea Lee vs. Montana De La Rosa

5. Middleweight bout: Kevin Holland vs. Alessio Di Chirico

6. Women's Strawweight bout: Ashley Yoder vs. Syuri Kondo

Preliminary Card

1. Featherweight bout: Dan Ige vs. Kevin Aguilar

2. Lightweight bout: Matt Wiman vs. Luis Pena

3. Heavyweight bout: Allen Crowder vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

4. Women's Flyweight bout: Ariane Lipski vs. Molly McCann

5. Middleweight bout: Deron Winn vs. Eric Spicely

6. Bantamweight bout: Andre Ewell vs. Anderson Dos Santos

Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 12:25 [IST]
